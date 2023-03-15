The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday released a statement on Twitter expressing disappointment in Canada's recent round of sanctions, as well as Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly's voicing a desire for a regime change.

"We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts also on society and how much we're seeing potential regime change in Russia," said Joly, according to Friday report from the Canadian Broadcasting Company.

"The goal is definitely...to weaken Russia's ability to launch very difficult attacks against Ukraine. We want also to make sure that Putin and his enablers are held to account," she said. "I always make a difference between the regime and the people of a given country, which is fundamental."

Canadian FM @melaniejoly declared regime change in Russia foreign policy goal of Canada Now officially.Sorry to see the ruling liberal clique having subdued Canada with decadent anti-family, pro-drug & support for Ukrainian Neo-Nazis agenda.#WakeUp to reality, Canadians! pic.twitter.com/pMBMNPcWVB — MFA Russia (@mfa_russia) March 13, 2023

"Canadian FM @melaniejoly declared regime change in Russia foreign policy goal of Canada...officially," wrote the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter. "Sorry to see the ruling liberal clique having subdued Canada with decadent anti-family, pro-drug & support for Ukrainian Neo-Nazis agenda."

Zelensky's reaction to the Canadian announcement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Canadian foreign minister's sentiments in his nightly address to the nation on Monday evening.

"We are also working to add new sanctions against Russia," said Zelensky. "Recently, Canada took a significant step by expanding sanctions on imports of Russian aluminum and steel. I thank Canada for this decision - for this signal to the international community."