Woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann submits DNA for forensic tests

Julia Wendel, who thinks she's missing toddler Madeleine McCann, submitted DNA samples for forensic testing, her Private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told Radar Online last week.

Johansson said that Wendel submitted DNA for three forensic tests as well as a 23andMe-style genetic test. The results of the test will give investigators more information on Wendel's DNA and help determine whether she is McCann or not.

“We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland from another country by an international sex trafficking group,” Johansson told Radar Online. “We are still conducting an investigation but Julia is definitely not the biological daughter of her parents in Poland.”

Wendel, who lives in Poland, opened an Instagram account in February called @IamMadeleineMacCann, and she posted videos on the account claiming to be the girl who went missing in Portugal when on holiday with her family in 2007.

Why does Wendel think she's Madeleine McCann?

She said her reason for believing this was that she thought they looked similar and that she was suspicious of details regarding her childhood that her parents had told her.

She also claimed to have been abused in her childhood by a German man who had been a person of interest in the McCann disappearance.

Shortly after Wendel's claims went viral, the Polish police said that they had ruled out the possibility that Wendel is McCann, but many people began pointing out that Wendel also looks a lot like Livia Schepp who disappeared with her twin sister Alessia in 2011 at the age of six after their father picked them up from their mother's house and never returned them.

Five days later, he committed suicide and wrote in a letter that the girls were also dead, but their bodies were never found.

Last week, Wendel shut down her Instagram account, and a few days later, she traveled with Johansson to the US after Wendel had allegedly received several death threats over her claims. This is where Wendel submitted DNA for the tests.