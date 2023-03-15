The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann submits DNA for forensic tests

Julia Wendel took to social media last month claiming to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 17:11
Madeleine McCann (photo credit: FLICKR)
Madeleine McCann
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Julia Wendel, who thinks she's missing toddler Madeleine McCann, submitted DNA samples for forensic testing, her Private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told Radar Online last week.

Johansson said that Wendel submitted DNA for three forensic tests as well as a 23andMe-style genetic test. The results of the test will give investigators more information on Wendel's DNA and help determine whether she is McCann or not.

We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland from another country by an international sex trafficking group,” Johansson told Radar Online. “We are still conducting an investigation but Julia is definitely not the biological daughter of her parents in Poland.”

Wendel, who lives in Poland, opened an Instagram account in February called @IamMadeleineMacCann, and she posted videos on the account claiming to be the girl who went missing in Portugal when on holiday with her family in 2007.

Why does Wendel think she's Madeleine McCann?

She said her reason for believing this was that she thought they looked similar and that she was suspicious of details regarding her childhood that her parents had told her.

DNA, where genetics live. (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) DNA, where genetics live. (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

She also claimed to have been abused in her childhood by a German man who had been a person of interest in the McCann disappearance.

Shortly after Wendel's claims went viral, the Polish police said that they had ruled out the possibility that Wendel is McCann, but many people began pointing out that Wendel also looks a lot like Livia Schepp who disappeared with her twin sister Alessia in 2011 at the age of six after their father picked them up from their mother's house and never returned them.

Five days later, he committed suicide and wrote in a letter that the girls were also dead, but their bodies were never found.

Last week, Wendel shut down her Instagram account, and a few days later, she traveled with Johansson to the US after Wendel had allegedly received several death threats over her claims. This is where Wendel submitted DNA for the tests.



Tags United States dna Missing person Madeleine McCann
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by