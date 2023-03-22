NBC News is partnering with Christie's Auction House to celebrate the career of journalist Martin Fletcher in an exhibit called Martin Fletcher, Teachers: The Ones I Can't Forget.

Fletcher served as Middle East correspondent and Tel Aviv Bureau Chief at NBC News, where he won five Emmy awards for reporting on the First and Second Intifadas, the Kosovo War, the Rwandan genocide and trauma medicine in Israel. He has also received the Pulitzer Prize, the Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Award and numerous other accolades.

The exhibit, which runs from March 29-April 7 at Christie’s Auction House at Rockefeller Center, is set to feature 11 digital collages of archival freeze-frames and other documents from Fletcher's career as an NBC News foreign correspondent, which has spanned nearly 40 years.

Exhibit follows Fletcher's latest book release

The launch of the exhibit follows the release of Fletcher's new book, Teachers: The Ones I Can't Forget. Proceeds for the book will go toward Artolution, a global organization that promotes community public arts education.

“We’re thrilled to honor Martin’s storied career, which represents the best of NBC News and our mission in reporting on historic events around the world,” said NBC News Editorial President Rebecca Blumenstein. “We are proud to celebrate his legacy as he continues to add to ours.”

NBC Middle East Correspondent Martin Fletcher (credit: MARTIN FLETCHER)

“We are proud to host Martin’s thrilling exhibition of works that encompass art, journalism and history,” said Christie’s Americas president Bonnie Brennan. “As always, Christie’s doors are open to all, free of charge, and we look forward to sharing this moving presentation with the world, as we congratulate Martin on his magnificent career.”

“Christie’s and NBC are cornerstones of our campus, and we are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate Martin's legendary work with both of them. This exhibit brings together journalism and art, and is a perfect embodiment of our extraordinary Rockefeller Center community,” said EB Kelly, head of Rockefeller Center and Senior Managing Director of Tishman Speyer, a multinational real estate company that supported the exhibit.