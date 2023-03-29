The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Greenland changed their clocks to daylight savings for the last time

In November 2022, Greenland's parliament, Inatsisartut, voted to stop the changing of the clocks after this past weekend. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 03:18
Daylight savings: Time to roll back the clock. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Daylight savings: Time to roll back the clock.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

People around the world have recently moved their clocks forward one hour because of daylight saving time but residents in Greenland have moved their clocks forward for the very last time over the weekend.

"Lawmakers said a permanent switch to daylight saving gives people more time in the afternoon to do business with Europe and North America," National Public Radio's (NPR) Michel Martin said. "Greenland says daylight savings gives everyone a chance to slow down in a fast-paced world."

The decision to get rid of daylight savings has been a debate in Greenland's parliament since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The shift of time zone marks an exciting new beginning, an equal connection to North America and Europe and an opportunity to slow down in a fast-paced world," Greenland's government's tourism office, Visit Greenland, said in a statement.

ONCE THE clock stopped, the serenity started. (credit: UNSPLASH) ONCE THE clock stopped, the serenity started. (credit: UNSPLASH)

"Greenland is geographically a part of the North American continent, but geopolitically the country is part of Europe as a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark," Visit Greenland said. "Both politicians and leaders of industries have argued that the closer connection to Europe will be beneficial for trade - giving Greenland one more hour in the day to collaborate with European businesses."

Why did they decided to do this?

There are many reasons why Greenland's parliament made this decision. One of the main reasons Visit Greenland wrote in their statement was that there was a concern about sleeping patterns among Greenland residents.

"The concern of sleep patterns is connected to light and darkness," they said. "Just like summer and winter time, time zones are part of determining the pattern of our days following the patterns of the sun."

"When Greenland changes its time zone it will also have a temporary impact on the local concept of day and night, something like jetlag," the added. 

Their second main reason is based on the culture of time.

"The change in time zone is also an occasion to look at the time culture of Greenland, connected to a notion of spontaneity and calm," they said. 

"Greenland is a calm and collected culture, and locals are great at thinking on their feet. There’s a lot to learn from these concepts of time."

"The shift in time zone is an occasion to look at what we might have to gain from changing up our daily grind or even our concept of time when traveling," they said when explaining the third main reason, slow down and slow travel.

To end their statement, Visit Greenland sends out an invite to go visit Greenland; "Greenland is changing its time zone. And it is an exciting new beginning and a reinvention. It is a connection to the world and the country's own unique moment. You're invited - travel in time and experience Greenland time."



