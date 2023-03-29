Russian defense industry to increase ammo production sevenfold -Shoigu

Production of various munitions by Russian state defense companies will be increased by seven to eight times by the end of the year to meet the needs of Russian troops, the heads of the companies reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a tour of production facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The production of artillery shells, tank shells, mortar bombs, and aircraft rockets and other munitions reviewed by Shoigu during his trip had already increased several times to meet the demand of the Russia-Ukraine War, according to the government statement.

After touring ammunition manufacturing facilities in the Chelyabinsk and Kirov oblasts, Shoigu gave further orders on how to increase the production of all ammunition lines.

The purpose of Shoigu's tour was to check the status of state defense orders.

During a tour of Tactical Missiles Corporation facilities in Moscow on March 14, Shoigu announced that it must double the volume of production of high-precision weapons.

A destroyed Russian T-72B tank captured by Ukrainian army is presented during an exhibition called ''For our freedom and yours'' in the old town of Warsaw, Poland June 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

The corporation was also ordered to shift experimental weapons into mass production.

Also on March 14, the UK Defense Ministry assessed that Russian forces in Ukraine had been suffering from artillery shell shortages, leading to rationing and the use of old shells.

Precision missiles are also in shortage, according to Ukrainian intelligence, who said on March 10 that the Russian defense industry was unable to keep up with demand.