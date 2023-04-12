The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

This village in Spain will pay you to live , have children there

Ponga will pay people € 2,970 to live there and an extra € 2,970 for every child born in the village.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 09:52
Ponga, Spain. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ponga, Spain.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Has all the talk of relocating because of the situation in Israel sounded good to you? Here is something that might suit you: A village in northwest Spain will pay you to live in it.

According to reports in Spanish media, whoever moves to live in the village of Ponga will receive € 2,970. This is part of a plan to strengthen the local economy similarly to schemes that were launched by many towns and villages in Italy.

Furthermore, beyond this payment, Ponga will add another € 2,970 for every child born in the village. Thus, Ponga hopes to give new life to the village which currently only has some 600 residents.

Those who take part in this will discover that Ponga has a lot to offer: Beyond the sunny and comfortable weather, the village is surrounded by a widespread biosphere nature reserve that was classified by UNESCO. The reserve is located around the Cantabrian Mounties and offers travelers hiking trails among green forests and unique wild flowers.

Furthermore, the nearby Asturias area is known for its wild coastlines and its valleys and mountains. 

Ponga, Spain. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Ponga, Spain. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Also, history and culture lovers will enjoy the place thanks to plenty of ancient churches.

What's the catch?

But even so, this plan has a catch: In order to enjoy the offer, you would have to live in Ponga for at least five years.

If this requirement is too much for you, you could always try to fulfill your relocation dream in other locations that offer similar plans.

For instance, the Rubia village in Galacia in northwest Spain announced that it will pay € 150 a month to those who agree to live there. This plan is meant for families with children in an attempt to grow the number of children in the local schools.

At the end of last year, a similar project was launched in Presicce of Italy's southeast Puglia region. In this plan, you would be payed € 28,000 if you used it to buy a property in need of renovating. The plan was meant for people aged over 40 who committed to move to the area within 90 days of approval and who started a business in the village or worked in the area.

These plans join other "House for a euro" offers throughout Italy. According to these plans, you could buy abandoned buildings at low prices, renovate them and move into them.



Tags travel italy spain Money
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by