Ukraine is conducting the opening moves of what is expected to be a wider spring and summer offensive. Reports say that Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut have advanced several kilometers. This is a limited move and is reminiscent of the kinds of small gains that offensives during the First World War would record in their opening days.

This is because fighting around Bakhmut in some ways resembles the kind of grinding trench warfare of a war 100 years ago. However, the technology available to both sides is very different and includes drones and other weapons.

Are the new weapons game-changers?

The offensive will therefore test whether the weapons supplied to Ukraine over the last six months can be game-changers. This is important because in general, the West has supplied Ukraine with a large number of different types of munitions and systems to help Ukraine resist.

Resisting on the defensive is different from offensive gains. Ukraine already proved itself capable of complex combined operations last year and has also recaptured swaths of territory. However much of those areas recaptured were taken not through massive heavy fighting but rather in quick operations in which Russia also appeared ready to cede these areas. It is not clear if there is evidence yet of Russian forces being defeated in detail by similar Ukrainian forces.

In and around Bakhmut there have been months of vicious fighting and Russia has used mercenaries and artillery and other means to try to grind down the Ukrainians. Recent reports indicate there is controversy in Russia’s ranks as the contract soldiers mercenaries are not getting the supplies they need.

Ukrainian servicemen prepare MLRS shells near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine May 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russia has plenty of weapons, including artillery but it has also been searching the world for more munitions. It also relies on cheap Iranian drones to terrorize Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses have gotten much better in recent months and Ukraine often is able to down most of the drone and missile threats. This includes recent reports of the use of a US-supplied Patriot system. In addition, CNN reported that Russia tried to destroy a Patriot system using a “hypersonic missile.”

Clearly what we are seeing in Ukraine now is a growing body of evidence of how Western defense systems stack up against Russian systems. This means that there is going to be a learning curve on the battlefield. Ukraine has received a plethora of systems now, including air defense systems, such as the IRIS-T and the Caesar Howitzer system and HIMARs. There are also tanks and armored vehicles flowing into Ukraine and reports of UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles having also been delivered.

Germany has also announced a large new package of weapons for Ukraine, which apparently will be formalized as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Germany this week. Reports at DW and Der Spiegel say that this could include more Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Leopard tanks, IRIS-T air defense, drones, Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles and other vehicles and munitions.

Offensive is more difficult than defensive

The overall question is how these systems will all fit together and whether Ukrainians trained over the last year to use new systems will employ them well and be able to take back some ground. The issue is that being on the offensive can be more difficult than being on the defensive and some of the systems were meant to help Ukraine on the defensive. How will they work when they have to be mobile? Russia appears to be losing aircraft and facing many challenges. This could reflect the overall failure of Moscow, or it could show that Moscow has still not committed its best units and is husbanding its resources, not wanting more potential humiliation.

For Western countries, the massive use of munitions by Ukraine is creating supply chain headaches. The West initially rushed older systems to Ukraine and even created agreements with some countries in Europe where those countries would send older systems, some dating from the Cold War era or 1990s, in exchange for new systems. But the supply depots are running low in some cases and the West will need to improve its military-industrial complex to keep up.

This means that Ukraine not only receives a hodgepodge of weapons piecemeal, but it also might not always be able to sustain those systems in attrition warfare. The West wants to see how the systems perform. However, modern defense systems require more technology. That means not only things like radars and electronic warfare but also all sorts of interconnected systems, like multi-layered air defenses. What happens when a military is forced to rely on a plethora of different systems that don’t necessarily connect well?

These are the key questions Ukraine faces as it wants to push forward. As Ukraine cannot sustain massive casualties, it must be careful about choosing its objectives. Russia wants to try to bleed Ukraine white, the way the Germans did to the French at Verdun in World War I. Ukraine’s goal is to prevent that scenario.