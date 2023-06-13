Brazil man requires surgery after fly eggs hatch in his ear

Shocking footage captured the terrifying moment when a man was left in agony after an insect laid eggs in his ear while he slept, earlier this month in Brazil.

The eggs soon turned into maggots and the man suffered from intense pain and had to undergo a surgical procedure to remove them.

50-year-old Vladimir Decanati woke up from strong pains in the ear drum and discovered that a fly had laid eggs in his ear, which caused the area to fill with maggots - the fly's larvae - and that he required medical treatment to remove them.

He turned to a local clinic in Brazil on June 4 where he received urgent medical care, according to reports.

The hospital failed to find the reason for the ear pains

Afterward, Decanati was transferred to the city hospital in Cuiaba but wasn't hospitalized because there was no concern of an infection in his body.

Surgery (illustrative). (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

His wife told the local media: "A lot of maggots came out of his ear, it was a horrible sight and he suffered from strong pain." Afterward, he reportedly received intravenous medicine, underwent ear washing and was discharged home.

After consulting with an expert, it turned out that a fly had laid eggs in the man's ear, which then hatched in the ear canal and that he was in need of an expensive operation.

"This is neglect by the medical authorities. He can't trust that the public medical service will help him. He feels like an insect is eating him alive," his wife added.

The Public Health Bureau of Cuiaba, Brazil, has since reported that Decanati is now in the hospital and has already undergone a procedure to remove the larvae.