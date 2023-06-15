Iran's President Raisi arrives in Cuba

Iran’s President arrived in Cuba overnight, according to Trabajadores, a Cuban pro-government newspaper. He was met at the airport by Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Riasi is on a five-day trip to South American countries.

In Venezuela, he spoke about the need to confront the US and create a “new world order” that would overturn the US-led world order that has existed since the end of the Cold War.

Raisi arrived at the José Martí International Airport in Havana. He was met by Iran’s ambassador to Cuba Mohamad Hadi Sobhan. “During his stay, the distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest,” the Cuban media said. Riasi is expected to meet with President Miguel Diaz-Canel today.

“The current president of Cuba was retained in his position for the second five-year term by the National Assembly of this country in April this year. Earlier in April 2018, he was elected president and succeeded Fidel Castro's brother Raul.”

President Raisi's world tour

According to Iran’s Fars News Raisi arrived in Cuba and this is the 15th country the Iranian leader has visited. He has also traveled to Central Asia, Oman, Syria, and Indonesia during his time in office.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gesture during a meeting at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA)

This is a major trip for Raisi and important for Iran’s influence globally. “Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javad Oji, Minister of Oil, Mohammad Reza Qaraei Ashtiani, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Support, Bahram Ainullahi, Minister of Health, and Mohammad Jamshidi, Political Deputy of the President's Office, are among the President's companions on this trip,” Iran’s pro-government media said.