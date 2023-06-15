IsraAid tackles humanitarian challenges of Ukrainian dam burst

The evacuations from the floods caused by the destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam on June 6 have largely ended, but waterborne disease, safe drinking water, damaged infrastructure, and exposed minefields still offer significant challenges for the organizations addressing the disaster, IsraAid communications and translation officer Anna Pantiukhova told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight settlements had been hit by the flooding. The initial number of evacuees was estimated at 1,800 people. Active evacuation programs by the state emergency services and volunteers have come to a close, said Pantiukhova, but this doesn’t mean that everyone is out of the disaster area.

“It turned out there were more people who were willing to stay with their properties rather than evacuate unless they absolutely had to with their houses completely flooded,” said Pantiukhova.There were fewer internally displaced people in the Kherson region than expected, and as the water level receded, they were returning to their homes to pick up the pieces. IsraAid had provided motorized pumps and hoses to help flush out the water, but as they returned, new dangers faced them.

“There is a need for food for many people, because a lot of their stock is underwater and there is obviously a need for stabilizing the situation,” said Pantiukhova. “Some of the aid needs to be delivered by boat.”

A view shows flooded residential buildings after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Vladyslav Smilianets)

Struggles created by contamination

Simple things like buying fish has been fraught since it is feared they may have been caught in contaminated waters. Transportation routes have been made unnavigable, so IsraAid helped channel boats from donors to local beneficiaries to use until the water level decreased sufficiently.

Larger problems posed

“There is a big problem with access to electricity because infrastructure suffered a lot as a part of our response,” said Pantiukhova. “We’re procuring flashlights and power banks to power cell phones, at least for people to stay connected, for them to be able to know when area alerts come on.”Suffering the disaster of the flooding doesn’t mean the residents are exempt from the ongoing disaster of the broader war. Russia has continued to launch artillery, cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones into Ukrainian territory as Kyiv’s offensive continues. Parts of Kherson are under occupation -- so the front line isn’t far. Ukrainian authorities are unable to help flood impacted residents there.Being close to the front already brought with it the danger of landmines, but far from staying in their fields, Pantiukhova said that “now all these mines arrived to where the water flow brought it .”“We cannot deal with demining, but what we can do is we do first-aid training in the region, both for civilians and for the representatives of state emergency services,” said Pantiukhova. “The trainings were scheduled beforehand, but as it turned out, we actually held those trainings at the very point where they were super needed for the people to deal with such simple things as mine danger and first aid in case somebody happens to step on a mine.”

As much as too much water had become a problem, it had created the danger of not having enough clean water. The United Nations has estimated that 700,000 people in the region are without access to drinkable water.