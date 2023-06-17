Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas unveiled a bust of former President Yasser Arafat in Beijing on Friday.

الرئيس يزيح الستار عن مجسم تذكاري للرئيس ياسر عرفات في حديقة المتحف الصيني ببكينبكين 16-6-2023 وفا- أزاح رئيس دولة فلسطين محمود عباس، اليوم الجمعة، الستار عن مجسم تذكاري للرئيس ياسر عرفات في حديقة المتحف الصيني في بكين، مختتما بذلك زيارة دولة رسمية إلى جمهورية الصين الشعبية pic.twitter.com/sgIf1Z6p1b — Badie (@Badiehabet) June 16, 2023

Abbas as part of a three-day official state visit to the People's Republic of China unveiled a commemorative bust of former President Yasser Arafat in the garden of the Chinese Museum in Beijing, according to Palestinian state news agency WAFA.

During the visit, Abbas met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed multiple issues with him, including efforts to mobilize international support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas also asked for help in achieving full membership in the United Nations as well as support for an advisory opinion in the International Court of Justice on the legality of Israel's presence in the West Bank.

The two also discussed historical bilateral relations and their views on current developments in international issues which concern both countries.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas attends a signing ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2023. (credit: JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS)

Strong relations

Xi and Abbas agreed to establish a strategic partnership between China and Palestine affirming the strong relations between the two. They also signed several other agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation.

Abbas met with several other important figures in the Chinese government including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the Chairman of the Chinese National People's Congress Leji Zhao, with whom he discussed increased economic cooperation and increased Chinese investment in the West Bank.

Abbas thanked China for providing political support for "Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and achieve their freedom and independence."

Abbas also paid tribute to those who died fighting for China's independence at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing by laying a wreath.