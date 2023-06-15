The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Poll: Most Palestinians support ‘armed struggle’ against Israel

80% of Palestinians polled said they want Mahmoud Abbas to resign.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 13:04
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) and Islamic Jihad leader Mohammed Al-Hindi (photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED ZAKOT)
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) and Islamic Jihad leader Mohammed Al-Hindi
(photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED ZAKOT)

The establishment of radical Islamic groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and their participation in the armed struggle against Israel, was the best thing that happened to the Palestinian people since 1948, a public opinion poll published Thursday showed.

The poll, conducted by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), also showed that Palestinian support for the two-state solution remains as low as it was three months ago. Support for the concept of the two-state solution stands at 28% only and opposition stands at 70%. Three months ago, support for the two-state solution stood at 27%.

In addition, 52% of the Palestinians believe that the armed struggle against Israel is the most effective means to end the Israeli “occupation” and build a Palestinian state. Only 21% said they supported achieving these goals through negotiations, while 22% preferred the “popular resistance.”

The poll covered 1,270 Palestinians who were interviewed face to face and has a three percent margin of error. 

When asked what has been the most positive or the best thing that has happened to the Palestinian people since the Nakba (catastrophe, the term used by Palestinians to describe the establishment of Israel in 1948), the largest percentage (24%) said that it was the establishment of Islamic movements, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and their participation in the “armed struggle” against Israel.  The two Iranian-backed groups were founded in the 1980s. 

A person holds up a gun during the funeral of two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen who were killed in an Israeli raid, in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank May 10, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS) A person holds up a gun during the funeral of two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen who were killed in an Israeli raid, in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank May 10, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

Another 21% of respondents said the eruption of the two intifadas (uprisings) in 1987 and 2000 was the best thing that happened to the Palestinian people. Eighteen percent said the establishment of the PLO in the early 1960s was the best thing that happened to the Palestinians. Only 14% said they saw the establishment of the Palestinian Authority after the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993 as the most positive thing.

The military and economic power of Israel

Asked to describe the standing of Israel on its 75th anniversary, 42% of the Palestinians said it was one of the most powerful countries in the world economically and militarily. By contrast, 35% believe that Israel is a weak and fragmented state on the verge of collapse. 

A majority of two-thirds (66%) of the Palestinians believe that Israel won’t celebrate its 100th anniversary, according to the results of the survey.

A vast majority (71%) of the Palestinian public expressed support for the formation of armed groups such as the Lions’ Den and the Jenin Battalion. More than 85% of the respondents said the Palestinian Authority does not have the right to arrest members of the armed groups to prevent them from carrying out attacks against Israel. 

The results also showed that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh remains more popular than PA President Mahmoud Abbas. If new presidential elections were held today, Haniyeh would receive 56% of the vote as opposed to 33% for Abbas. 

Asked to name their preferred candidate to succeed the 87-year-old Abbas, 27% chose jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti. Hamas leader Haniyeh came in second and  PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh third. 

According to the poll, a vast majority of 80% of the Palestinian public wants Abbas to resign. In the last poll conducted three months ago, 77% of the respondents said they wanted Abbas to step down. 



Tags Fatah Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ismail Haniyeh Mahmoud Abbas Palestinians Two State Solution survey
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by