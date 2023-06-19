The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
UN adopts world's first treaty to protect high seas biodiversity

In approving the text, member states have "pumped new life and hope to give the ocean a fighting chance," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 21:09

Updated: JUNE 19, 2023 21:11
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve August 19, 2013. Picture taken August 19, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO)

The UN has adopted the world's first treaty to protect the high seas and preserve marine biodiversity in international waters, marking a milestone after nearly 20 years of effort, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday.

The adoption followed an agreement reached in March by more than 100 countries on the of text of the High Seas Treaty, also known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction treaty, after more than 15 years of discussions and five rounds of UN-led negotiations.

In approving the text, member states have "pumped new life and hope to give the ocean a fighting chance," Guterres said in a statement.

The agreement will be open for signature in New York for two years starting Sept. 20, the day following a summit on the UN sustainable development goals.

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL Antonio Guterres speaks at a news conference in Baghdad in March. Last month, the Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq. (credit: AHMED SAAD/REUTERS) UN SECRETARY-GENERAL Antonio Guterres speaks at a news conference in Baghdad in March. Last month, the Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq. (credit: AHMED SAAD/REUTERS)

It will take effect after 60 countries ratify the agreement, according to the UN

The pact is a key plank in efforts to put 30% of the world's land and sea under environmental protection by 2030, a goal set in December.

Among other provisions, the legally binding agreement would govern sharing benefits derived from marine genetic resources beyond national jurisdictions, creating protected areas on the high seas and establishing a framework for assessing environmental damage.



