Trump comments on Russia, China, and Biden on platform Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump weighed on in the conflict between Russia and the Wagner mercenary group in a TruthSocial post on Saturday.

He referred to the armed rebellion in Russia as a “big mess” as Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin turned his paramilitary forces away from Moscow.

“A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!” Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump accused US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden of taking large amounts of money from both Russia and China.

Trump’s comment referenced Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese companies, which are currently under investigation due to allegations that President Biden was involved in a bribery scheme during his term as vice president of the United States.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

Trump then went on to say that Biden would do whatever China wanted him to do regarding the situation in Russia, and stated that Russia and China had been natural enemies “until Biden came along.”

Trump’s comments come days after Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. The remark drew a formal protest from China, but Biden dismissed concerns that the relationship between the United States and China was deteriorating, and stated he expected to meet Xi in the near future.

Russia-Ukraine conflict under Trump

Trump, who is seeking re-election in the 2024 US Presidential Election, has alternated between complimenting Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, calling him “genius” and “savvy”, and stating that Russia’s invasion would not have happened if he were president.

“It was understood that you’re not going into Ukraine,” he said in an interview with NDTV in September 2022. “President Putin, he would have never gone in if I was president. Never.”

He has claimed that if he is reelected and if the war between Russia and Ukraine is still ongoing, he would be able to end the conflict in 24 hours.