The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump comments on Russia, China, and Biden on platform Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump blamed US President Joe Biden for the conflict in Russia, and accused him of colluding with China.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 04:20
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Former US President Donald Trump weighed on in the conflict between Russia and the Wagner mercenary group in a TruthSocial post on Saturday.

He referred to the armed rebellion in Russia as a “big mess” as Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin turned his paramilitary forces away from Moscow.

“A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!” Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump accused US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden of taking large amounts of money from both Russia and China.

Trump’s comment referenced Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese companies, which are currently under investigation due to allegations that President Biden was involved in a bribery scheme during his term as vice president of the United States.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

Trump then went on to say that Biden would do whatever China wanted him to do regarding the situation in Russia, and stated that Russia and China had been natural enemies “until Biden came along.”

Trump’s comments come days after Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. The remark drew a formal protest from China, but Biden dismissed concerns that the relationship between the United States and China was deteriorating, and stated he expected to meet Xi in the near future.

Russia-Ukraine conflict under Trump

Trump, who is seeking re-election in the 2024 US Presidential Election, has alternated between complimenting Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, calling him “genius” and “savvy”, and stating that Russia’s invasion would not have happened if he were president.

“It was understood that you’re not going into Ukraine,” he said in an interview with NDTV in September 2022. “President Putin, he would have never gone in if I was president. Never.”

He has claimed that if he is reelected and if the war between Russia and Ukraine is still ongoing, he would be able to end the conflict in 24 hours



Tags United States Russia China Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Xi Jinping Wagner Group
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by