German Jews express shock as far-right AfD wins breakthrough vote

The party opposes economic sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war and dispute that human activity is a cause of climate change.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 21:32
Right wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) top candidate for the upcoming general election, Alice Weidel, speaks during a campaign in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)
Right wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) top candidate for the upcoming general election, Alice Weidel, speaks during a campaign in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

A far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate won a vote on Sunday to become a district leader in Europe's biggest economy for the first time, a breakthrough for the party which has hit record highs in national polls.

The 10-year old AfD, with which Germany's mainstream parties officially refuse to cooperate due to its radical views, won a run-off vote in the Sonneberg district in the eastern state of Thuringia with its candidate garnering 52.8% of the vote.

It is the latest success for the party which is riding a wave of popular discontent with Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz's awkward coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) which is dogged by infighting over policy and the budget.

Polling at 19%-20%, behind the opposition conservatives, the AfD is tapping into voter fears about recession, migration and the green transition, say analysts. It even plans to nominate a chancellor candidate in the 2025 federal election.

Germany's Nazi past

While far-right parties have gained ground around Europe, the strength of the AfD is particularly sensitive in Germany due to the country's Nazi past.

Tino Chrupalla arrives on the podium after he was elected as leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during a party congress of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Riesa, Germany, June 18, 2022 (credit: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters) Tino Chrupalla arrives on the podium after he was elected as leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during a party congress of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Riesa, Germany, June 18, 2022 (credit: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters)

The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, expressed deep shock.

"This is a watershed that this country's democratic political forces cannot simply accept," he told RND media.

Particularly strong in the former Communist East, polls suggest the party may win three eastern state votes next year.

A clear victory for the AfD's Robert Sesselmann in the district, which has a population of only around 56,000 people, sends a signal to Berlin, say analysts, especially as all other parties in Sonneberg joined forces in a front against him.

Sesselmann was forced into a run-off against a conservative candidate after a vote two weeks ago. The conservative candidate won 47.2% on Sunday.

The party opposes economic sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war and dispute that human activity is a cause of climate change.

The domestic intelligence agency said this month that far-right extremism posed the biggest threat to democracy in Germany and warned voters about backing the AfD.

Formed a decade ago as an anti-euro party, its popularity surged after the 2015 migrant crisis and it entered parliament in 2017, becoming the official opposition.



Tags germany nazi AfD Alternative for Germany (AfD) party
