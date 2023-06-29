The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Italian police blame couple from England for Colosseum graffiti

Italy's Carabinieri police said they had been helped to identify the couple by photographic evidence but did not name them.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 18:57

Updated: JUNE 29, 2023 18:58
A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy June 23, 2023 (photo credit: RYAN LUTZ/VIA REUTERS)
A tourist holding keys carves on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy June 23, 2023
(photo credit: RYAN LUTZ/VIA REUTERS)

Italian police have identified a couple from England as the likely culprits after graffiti was scribbled on a wall at the Colosseum in Rome last week, prompting widespread anger.

A bearded young man in a blue flowery shirt was pictured in a video posted on social media on Saturday scratching his and his girlfriend's name with a key on an internal wall of the ancient Roman stone amphitheater. He left the inscription "Ivan + Hayley 23."

Photographic evidence

Italy's Carabinieri police said they had been helped to identify the couple by photographic evidence but did not name them.

A police source said the man had been placed under formal investigation but the couple had left the country before the authorities could catch up with them.

A puddle reflects the Roman Colloseum following a rain shower in Rome. (credit: REUTERS) A puddle reflects the Roman Colloseum following a rain shower in Rome. (credit: REUTERS)

The man risks a fine of at least 15,000 euros ($16,415) and a jail sentence of up to five years were he to be convicted in Italy.

"This act was offensive to everyone around the world who appreciates the value of archaeology, monuments and history," said Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by