Ukraine offensive makes limited gains near Bakhmut, says military

The Ukrainian military said that it had managed to regain some ground near Bakhmut, cutting into Russian salients in the north and south of the hotly contested city, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian military said that they had achieved partial success in pushing Russian forces out of previously captured positions, but "the enemy is putting up furious resistance and is suffering huge losses. Heavy fighting is going on there.

In the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdyansk fronts, the Ukrainian military said that it was using heavy artillery fire. Russian units were being moved and rotated with reserves.

Wagner claims Russia's position in Bakhmut is deteriorating

A post on the Wagner affiliated Telegram channel Grey Zone described the Bakhmut sector as "deteriorating" though enemy attacks were being repelled. Ukrainian forces were reportedly cutting off Russian flanks, and can cut off a highpoint that covers a key road.

An aerial view shows smoke rising in the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab obtained from a video released on April 22, 2023 by 93rd Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar'. (credit: 93rd Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar'/Handout via REUTERS)

A key position on the right bulge on the front had allegedly been held by the Wagner mercenary group, according to the blog, until the PMC's short-lived mutiny.

Russia had captured the city in mid-May, ending an almost year-long battle.