The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine offensive makes limited gains near Bakhmut, says military

A post on the Wagner affiliated Telegram channel Grey Zone described the Bakhmut sector as "deteriorating" though enemy attacks were being repelled.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 4, 2023 17:56
Aerial view shows destroyed buildings as a result of intense fighting, amid the Russian invasion, in Bakhmut, Ukraine in this still image from handout video released June 15, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Aerial view shows destroyed buildings as a result of intense fighting, amid the Russian invasion, in Bakhmut, Ukraine in this still image from handout video released June 15, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Ukrainian military said that it had managed to regain some ground near Bakhmut, cutting into Russian salients in the north and south of the hotly contested city, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday. 

The Ukrainian military said that they had achieved partial success in pushing Russian forces out of previously captured positions, but "the enemy is putting up  furious resistance and is suffering huge losses. Heavy fighting is going on there. 

In the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdyansk fronts, the Ukrainian military said that it was using heavy artillery fire. Russian units were being moved and rotated with reserves.

Wagner claims Russia's position in Bakhmut is deteriorating

A post on the Wagner affiliated Telegram channel Grey Zone described the Bakhmut sector as "deteriorating" though enemy attacks were being repelled. Ukrainian forces were reportedly cutting off Russian flanks, and can cut off a highpoint that covers a key road.

An aerial view shows smoke rising in the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab obtained from a video released on April 22, 2023 by 93rd Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar'. (credit: 93rd Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar'/Handout via REUTERS) An aerial view shows smoke rising in the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab obtained from a video released on April 22, 2023 by 93rd Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar'. (credit: 93rd Mechanized Brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar'/Handout via REUTERS)

A key position on the right bulge on the front had allegedly been held by the Wagner mercenary group, according to the blog, until the PMC's short-lived mutiny. 

Russia had captured the city in mid-May, ending an almost year-long battle.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by