Swedish police receive application to burn Torah, other holy scriptures

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 5, 2023 16:00

Updated: JULY 5, 2023 16:13
Burning books. (photo credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash)
Burning books.
(photo credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash)

Three new applications to burn religious scriptures have been submitted to the Swedish police, of the Koran, the Torah and the New Testament - raising concerns and sparking condemnation, according to reports in Swedish media. The applications include two in Stockholm and one in Helsingborg. One of the applications pertains to a Koran burning outside a mosque in Stockholm and the organizer intends for it to happen "as soon as possible."

The recent burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm caused widespread anger and criticism. The police have confirmed the receipt of the applications and are evaluating them individually to determine if they meet the necessary conditions. The previous Koran burnings in Sweden have had political ramifications and have been described as detrimental to Sweden's NATO process.

One of the applications was a request to burn a Torah book outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm on June 15th.

Reports in Sweden claim that political figures have expressed shock and horror over the new applications, emphasizing the need to address such hateful acts. The potential demonstrations raise questions about the legal implications and incitement against specific religious groups.

Protesters demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Sweden after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, who has Swedish citizenship, burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) Protesters demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Sweden after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, who has Swedish citizenship, burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

The Jewish communities in Sweden express shock

"The Jewish community in Sweden is shocked," Rabbi Moshe David HaCohen told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. HaCohen is the co-founder and project director of Amanah, a Swedish organization that promotes dialogue and connections between religious minorities, mainly Muslims and Jews.

"We spoke out against the burning of the Koran in recent months and we now condemn the will of local Swedes to burn holy scriptures of Jews, Muslims and Christians. The Swedish government does not understand that this is a hate crime with a threat to religious life in our country," he said.

HaCohen added that following the burning of the Koran, there were several requests to burn Torah scrolls, "but they did not take place because the Muslim leadership prevented it."



