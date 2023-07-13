The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Muslim states demand action at UN after 'Islamaphobic' Koran burning

While Western states voice concerns about freedom of speech, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is expected to bring its considerable influence in the UN to bear on the issue.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2023 15:16
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr take part in a protest against a man who tore up and burned a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Sadr city district of Baghdad, Iraq, July 12, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr take part in a protest against a man who tore up and burned a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Sadr city district of Baghdad, Iraq, July 12, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)

Muslim states including Iran and Pakistan on Tuesday said desecration of the Koran amounted to inciting religious hatred and called for accountability, as the UN rights body debated a contentious motion in the wake of a Koran burning in Sweden.

The motion, brought by Pakistan in response to last month's incident, seeks a report from the UN rights chief on the topic and calls on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may "impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred."

The debate highlighted rifts in the UN Human Rights Council between the OIC, a Muslim grouping, and Western members concerned about the motion's implications for free speech and challenges posed to long-held practices in rights protection.

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and protests in several Pakistani cities.

"We must see this clearly for what it is: incitement to religious hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the Geneva Council via video, saying such acts occurred under "government sanction and with the sense of impunity."

People rally to denounce the burning of the Koran in Sweden and the Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, in Sanaa, Yemen July 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) People rally to denounce the burning of the Koran in Sweden and the Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, in Sanaa, Yemen July 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

His remarks were echoed by ministers from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia with the latter calling it an act of "Islamophobia." "Stop abusing freedom of expression," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. "Silence means complicity."

Germany's ambassador Katharina Stasch called the burning a "dreadful provocation" and condemned it. But she added that "freedom of speech sometimes also means to bear opinions that may seem almost unbearable." France's envoy said human rights were about protecting people, not religions and their symbols.

Power of Muslim nations in the United Nations

Diplomats said intense negotiations had not led to a breakthrough on Tuesday and expect a vote. Such a vote would almost certainly pass since OIC countries make up 19 members of the 47-member body and also have support from China and others.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk told the council that inflammatory acts against Muslims, as well as other religions or minorities, are "offensive, irresponsible and wrong."



