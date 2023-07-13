The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Biden welcomes Finland to NATO ahead of summit with Nordic leaders

Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Niinisto, Biden hailed Finland as an "incredible asset" to the NATO military alliance.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 13, 2023 15:43
US President Joe Biden sits next to Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, during a US-Nordic Leaders meeting, in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Joe Biden sits next to Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, during a US-Nordic Leaders meeting, in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

US President Joe Biden held talks with Nordic leaders at Finland's presidential palace on Thursday, visiting NATO's newest member directly after knocking Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit a day earlier.

Biden traveled to Finland, which shares a border with Russia, straight from this week's NATO talks in Vilnius, Lithuania to participate in a US-Nordic summit with the leaders of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway.

He will also hold a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto before heading back to Washington.

Finland's decision to join NATO broke with seven decades of military non-alignment and roughly doubled the length of the border NATO shares with Russia.

The country repelled an attempted Soviet invasion during World War Two but lost territory. It maintained accommodating relations with Russia until Putin's Ukraine invasion.

US President Joe Biden, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend a US-Nordic Leaders meeting, in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President Joe Biden, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend a US-Nordic Leaders meeting, in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Niinisto, Biden hailed Finland as an "incredible asset" to the NATO military alliance.

"I don't think NATO has ever been stronger," he told reporters at the palace. "Together we're standing for shared democratic values."

Niinisto said Finland's NATO membership heralded "a new era in our security," and applauded Biden for "creating unity" at the Vilnius summit which focused on uniting behind Ukraine.

A White House official said that during the meetings Biden would also welcome Sweden's prospective entry to NATO after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan dropped objections to its application this week.

Sweden had applied to join NATO alongside Finland, but its bid was held up by Turkey, which says Sweden is doing too little against people Ankara sees as terrorists.

"We're seeing a total change to the European security structure as a result of Russia's move and the Nordic countries writ large have moved closer to the West in response to Russia's aggressive and destabilizing actions," the White House official said.

At this week's NATO summit, Biden described Finland and Sweden's push to join NATO as evidence Putin's "craven lust for land and power" had backfired, only serving to strengthen the military alliance.

Biden to Ukraine

He also successfully soothed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who eased off on demands for a quick entry into the alliance.

"We accomplished every goal we set out to accomplish," Biden told reporters at Vilnius airport before departing for Helsinki.

His visit comes almost exactly five years after former president Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone with Putin at talks in Helsinki.

Biden is also expected to discuss climate change and emerging technologies, among other topics.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
4

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by