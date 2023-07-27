The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Congressional hearing on UFO’s raises more questions than answers

Two military veterans claimed to have seen UFOs first-hand during their service, while another accused the the government of hiding information about UFOs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2023 04:34
UFO (illustrative). (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
UFO (illustrative).
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

A US House Oversight subcommittee convened Wednesday for a hearing on UFOs (unidentified flying objects), calling three retired military veterans to testify regarding accusations that the US government has not been transparent enough regarding the phenomena of the foreign flying objects.

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who now runs Americans for Safe Aerospace – a group he founded to encourage pilots to report incidents of UFOs – was joined by retired US Navy commander David Fravor and former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who all testified regarding the US government’s knowledge of the mysterious flying objects.

Fravor and Graves claimed to have seen UFOs first-hand during their service, while Grusch took his allegations a step further and accused the government of covering up its research into unidentified sightings.

“The technology that we faced was far superior to anything that we had,” Fravor said of an alleged sighting he witnessed in 2004. Grusch added that “non-human” pilots had been recovered by the US government throughout their UFO research, though he said he did not have a first-hand account of any non-human or alien sightings and that his claims are based on “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials.”

Grusch also accused the government of a cover-up, claiming he had been denied access to secret government UFO programs and faced “very brutal” retaliation as a result of his allegations. He further described his knowledge of “people who have been harmed or injured” in the course of US government efforts to conceal information on UFOs.

“This is an issue of government transparency,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican who urged Congress to hold Wednesday’s hearing. “We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings.”

“We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings.”

Tim Burchett

How common are UFOs?

The Pentagon released a report on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) – the term some experts prefer for UFOs – in 2021. Their report outlined more than 140 instances of UAP encounters that could not be explained. While some sightings have since been attributed to “balloon or balloon-entities,” drones, birds, weather events, or airborne debris like plastic bags, others have yet to be explained. 

"If UAPs are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it's something else, it is an issue for science," said Graves. 

Graves said that a stigma remains for both commercial and military pilots when it comes to reporting UAP incidents. "Right now we need a system where pilots can report without fear of losing their jobs,” Graves described. “There is a fear that the stigma related to this topic is going to lead to professional repercussions.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leaves after a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, US, July 29, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leaves after a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, US, July 29, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

House Republican Matt Gaetz also commented at the hearing, describing a personal experience at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida. Gaetz said that while he was initially denied access to the base, he was eventually shown an image of the episode – declaring that he was “not able to attach to any human capability, either from the United States or from any of our adversaries.”



Related Tags
UFO
usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by