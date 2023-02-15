The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US shooting down UFOs is a 'deadly mistake' - Uri Geller

Israeli psychic and UFO expert Uri Geller has long claimed that aliens visiting Earth are coming in peace and said a few different civilizations are visiting.

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 16:38
UFO (illustrative). (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
UFO (illustrative).
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

The US is making a "deadly mistake" by shooting down suspected UFOs, Israeli psychic and UFO expert Uri Geller said Wednesday, following numerous reports of US aircraft firing on unidentified objects spotted flying over North America.

These UFOs have been shot down following reports of alleged Chinese spy balloons that floated over the US and other countries.

The spy balloons, Geller explained, should be shot down and the US erred by not doing so the second they crossed into American airspace.

However, "Besides the balloon, one cannot discount the hundreds of thousands of photographs and videos of people who have seen real genuine authentic UFOs," Geller said. 

Is Earth being visited by UFOs from multiple alien civilizations?

Geller has long been a voice in the UFO community and claims to have had encounters with extraterrestrials in the past, details of which have been shared on his website and social media pages. According to him, the prevailing opinion among many UFO experts, including American writer and UFO expert Whitley Streiber, is that the Earth is currently being visited by a few different alien civilizations, possibly in the form of artificial intelligence-powered replicas made to look like humans. 

Israeli psychic Uri Geller poses for photographers in Cologne (credit: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER)Israeli psychic Uri Geller poses for photographers in Cologne (credit: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER)

This itself is nothing new, though. According to Geller, aliens have been visiting the Earth for thousands of years, pointing out many different carvings of "ancient astronauts," and in the past has spoken about how aliens have been trying to send messages to Earth. He also pointed out the many documented accounts and footage filmed by US pilots of UFO sightings released by the Pentagon (now known as unidentified aerial phenomenon or UAP in official parlance), some of which can't be explained.

"These crafts are flying at speeds we can't reach with our technology," Geller said, describing how sophisticated their technology must be. 

He further argued that aliens could even be walking among us, possibly in the form of artificial intelligence-powered alien robots made to look like humans.

But despite how long they have been visiting Earth, Geller maintains that they come in peace. 



Uri Geller

"The aliens aren't planning to invade Earth and aren't trying to harm us. If they wanted to harm us, they would have destroyed us a long time ago. But they are doing the opposite," Geller said, giving his own theory that they are trying to avert a nuclear war on Earth. 

The theory that these aliens are coming in peace, then, makes the fact that US aircraft seem to be shooting them down somewhat worrying to Geller. 

"They are coming in peace," Geller said. "We are making a deadly mistake."

Other UFO experts are not of the same mind, with UK-based Malcolm Robinson claiming that aliens visiting Earth do not come in peace.

What should be noted, though, is that we may not have necessarily killed any aliens. Rather, it is likely that the UFOs were uncrewed crafts. 

But what about Israel? There have been several high-profile UFO sightings in the US, Canada and even China, but why not in Israel?

According to Geller, there have been sightings in the Middle East. 

"They've been seen in the Sinai and they've been seen over Jerusalem," he explained. "And I know from people inside AMAN [IDF Military Intelligence Directorate] that there are sometimes objects detected by Israel's radar that can't be explained."



