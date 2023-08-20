Places to visit during a family vacation in Japan

Always considered a tourist’s dream, Japan is also a family-friendly travel destination. With El Al’s direct flights to Tokyo, Israelis can experience its myriad of fun family activities

Sanrio Puroland Hello Kitty Park

Located in the Tokyo suburb of Tama City, Sanrio Puroland is an indoor amusement park that brings the quirky, bouncy, dreamland of Japanese cuteness to life. Take the magical trip where you’ll meet and greet kawaii (“cute, tiny, and lovable”) characters such as Hello Kitty and other famous inhabitants of the world of Sanrio. You can also enjoy fun rides and take in colorful shows and musicals. The park is located about an hour’s drive from Tokyo.

For more information: www.japan.travel/en/spot/1630/

Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland, the first amusement park of the Walt Disney Company built outside the United States, is located in Urayasu in the Chiba suburb of Tokyo.

The park offers attractions such as the Robinson Family’s tree house, Alice in Wonderland’s tea party, Buzz Light Year’s world, and a wide variety of other attractions and activities based on shows, on Disney characters, and on seven countries.

You can experience a main street in the United States; the world bazaar; the land of adventures; the wild West; the land of small animals; the land of fantasy; Mickey Mouse’s animation city; and the land of tomorrow

For more information: www.tokyodisneyresort.jp/en/tdl/

SANRIO PUROLAND. (credit: JNTO/Pokemon/Nintendo)

Legoland Discovery Center

A large area with Lego activities for young and old, with 12 attractions and family activities such as 4D Cinema, the Kingdom Quest laser ride, Merlin’s Apprentice, Lego’s Ninjago City adventure, game complexes, and a miniature structure of Tokyo built from over 1.5 million Lego pieces; as well as a short drive where you shoot at various targets, and a quick walk through the corridor while trying to escape the laser beams.

The complex is located in Tokyo on Odaiba Island.

For more information: tokyo.legolanddiscoverycenter.jp/en

Joypolis Sega

Among the largest video game parks in the world, Joyopolis Saga is an indoor amusement park established by the company, where you will find amusement vehicles, trains, video games, and more, all based on Sega. The park is located in Tokyo on Odaiba Island.

For more information: tokyo-joypolis.com/language/english

Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura

A huge amusement park created for the purpose of presenting Japan and its life during the Edo period (1603-1867) is one of the most interesting and impressive attractions in the country.

The park is built in the shape of an ancient town and includes a variety of activities, plays, theater performances such as the Great Ninja Theater, and attractions matching the spirit of the Edo period: Museum of Illusions, Haunted Temple, Ninja Labyrinth, Wax Museum, and more.

The park employees are dressed in custom-made authentic clothing and guests are also invited to dress up in traditional garb. Food stalls and souvenir kiosks in the spirit of the era are scattered across the park.

For more information: edowonderland.net/en/

Tokyo Toy Museum

The Tokyo Toy Museum presents not only Japanese toys, but also toys from all over the world, and is a place for all ages to enjoy – from big to small. The toy museum has a rotating series of events and exhibitions throughout the year.

For more information: art-play.or.jp/ttm/

Tokyo Police Museum

Located just a 10-minute walk from Tokyo station, the Police Museum spans six floors, providing visitors a glimpse into the history and work of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. The museum offers visitors the opportunity to learn about road safety on a bicycle simulator, experience 110 emergency calls, and even lift fingerprints.

For more information: www.keishicho.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/multilingual/english/about_us/Police_Museum.html

Fire Department Museum

Run by the Tokyo Fire Department, this free museum located in Tokyo is dedicated to firefighting and disaster prevention throughout the centuries in Japan. While the basement contains the most amazing vintage fire trucks in Japanese history, kids will probably prefer to explore the third floor.

Here they can dress up as little firefighters, explore the fire-truck cabin equipped with sirens, and participate in a virtual rescue mission while sitting in a helicopter. After exploring a large diorama equipped with lights, sounds, and videos showing an emergency fire demonstration, kids can practice their firefighting skills in the simulation corner.

For more information: www.tfd.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/eng/e_museum.html

National Nature and Science Museum

It’s easy to spend a whole day at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Ueno Park. The two large permanent exhibitions are spread over two buildings, equally enjoyable for children and adults due to their fascinating and practical exhibits.

Start your adventure at the Japan Gallery which focuses on the country’s formation, its native flora and fauna, and the island’s first inhabitants.

For more information: www.kahaku.go.jp/english/news/2020/reservation/index.html