Mysterious ice block falls from space, destroys US family's home

A chunk of ice fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts in the United States on Sunday night, according to media reports.

The ice fell onto the home of Jeff Ilg and Amelia Rainville, but fortunately neither of the couple or any of their children were injured in the incident.

The ice block, which weighed somewhere between six to eight kg, was believed to have come off an airplane travelling to Boston.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident.

Damage caused by the ice block

“We heard an explosion, basically,” Ilg told Stuff magazine. “The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard." He added that he thought his house had been struck by lightening.

View of the sky from an airplane window (credit: MEDIUM)

After hearing the sound, the couple ran outside where they found a partial block of ice and debris scattered around it.

“I had no idea what this was,” Ilg said, explaining how he grabbed a flashlight to search for damage while Rainville contacted the police. Ilg later discovered a substantial hole in his attic, caused by the ice. He estimated that the ice had caused a hole that was approximately 45-60 cm in diameter and claimed the internal damage was more severe.