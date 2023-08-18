The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Mysterious ice block falls from space, destroys US family's home

It is believed the ice block may have fallen from an aircraft flying above the home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 21:37
Illustrative image of a large chunk of ice. (photo credit: Hippopx)
Illustrative image of a large chunk of ice.
(photo credit: Hippopx)

A chunk of ice fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts in the United States on Sunday night, according to media reports.

The ice fell onto the home of Jeff Ilg and Amelia Rainville, but fortunately neither of the couple or any of their children were injured in the incident. 

The ice block, which weighed somewhere between six to eight kg, was believed to have come off an airplane travelling to Boston.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident.

Damage caused by the ice block

“We heard an explosion, basically,” Ilg told Stuff magazine. “The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard." He added that he thought his house had been struck by lightening.

View of the sky from an airplane window (credit: MEDIUM)View of the sky from an airplane window (credit: MEDIUM)

After hearing the sound, the couple ran outside where they found a partial block of ice and debris scattered around it.

“I had no idea what this was,” Ilg said, explaining how he grabbed a flashlight to search for damage while Rainville contacted the police. Ilg later discovered a substantial hole in his attic, caused by the ice. He estimated that the ice had caused a hole that was approximately 45-60 cm in diameter and claimed the internal damage was more severe.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by