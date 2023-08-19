The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Mystery plane carrying gold, weapons, and cash from Cairo lands in Zambia

The flight of money from Egypt has become a growing concern as many wealthy individuals seek to move money out of Egypt and keep their fortunes out of the eyes of the authorities. 

By YUVAL BARNEA
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 20:10
Gold IRA per Portfolio Size (photo credit: PR)
Gold IRA per Portfolio Size
(photo credit: PR)

The Zambian Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) intercepted an aircraft carrying five million dollars in cash and over 100kg of suspected gold at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport near the capital Lusaka on August 14, according to several sources.

Found on the plane were $5,697,700 in cash, five pistols, seven magazines, 126 rounds of ammunition, 602 pieces of suspected gold weighing 127.7 kg, and equipment for measuring gold. Later, Zambian authorities determined that the pieces were not pure gold and were in fact mixed with zinc, copper, and nickel.

The Zambian DEC announced it had arrested 10 individuals, including one Zambian, one Spanish national, one Dutch national, one Latvian national, and six Egyptian nationals for possession of dangerous goods.

DEC Director-General Nason Banda also announced that there would likely be additional Zambians implicated in the event. After further investigations, an additional four Zambians were arrested.

The mysterious plane has sparked an outcry in Egypt with many seeing it as part of an ongoing weakening of the Egyptian economy.

VICTORIA FALLS is just one of the many reasons to visit Zambia (credit: HILARY ZETLER)VICTORIA FALLS is just one of the many reasons to visit Zambia (credit: HILARY ZETLER)

A case of capital flight?

Egyptian citizens speculated that it was part of international gangs' operations to move large amounts of money out of the country to businessmen situated in various foreign countries and in particular the Gulf, as reported by Al Araby. 

The flight of money from Egypt has become a growing concern as many wealthy individuals seek to move money out of Egypt and keep their fortunes out of the eyes of the authorities. 

Egyptian MP Samira el-Gazzar called on the government to clarify the facts of the event to citizens and open an investigation. The story has so far become the most widely circulated story on Egyptian social media, but local authorities have banned its publication by local media, with state-run media Middle East News Agency denying any state relationship to the plane.

This has been brought into doubt as photos on social media show Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik standing in front of the plane during a visit to Tunisia.

The plane itself was a Global Express T7-WSS, although this was wrongly reported as T7-WW by Zambian authorities, and according to planefinder.net, the plane's previous flight had been from Amman to Cairo. The plane had also previously traveled to Dubai and Tripoli, Libya. There is still no concrete source as to where the fake gold came from.

The plane is owned by Flying Group Middle East, based out of Dubai, which is itself a subsidiary of the Antwerp-based company of the same name which charters private or shared aircraft.

The Emirati connection

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have been long-term allies since the UAE supported the overthrow of Islamist Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi in 2013. According to Al-Araby, UAE intelligence played an important role in the overthrow of Morsi, this helped to build connections between current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the UAE. 

These strong relations would lead to intense collaboration in the Libyan civil war, with The Guardian reporting that the two countries were heavily involved in bombing raids against Libyan militias in 2014. The collaboration is based on both countries' desire to prevent the increasing Islamist presence in Libya in particular and increasingly Islamism in general. 

Both countries backed Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army based in Tobruk against the internationally recognized government the Tripoli-based General National Accord. It was Haftar's failure to take Tripoli which initiated the current ceasefire in the Libyan civil war.



Related Tags
UAE
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by