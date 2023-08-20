The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

New York City bans TikTok on all gov't issued devices for all employees

Employees of NYC will be given 30 days to remove the app from their devices and cease accessing it on government networks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 21:19
Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)

New York City is the latest jurisdiction to ban TikTok on the phones and devices used by city employees, following US states and government agencies which have recently taken similar measures, according to The New York Times.

This move came after an alert came from NYC Cyber Command which alerted the city’s Mayor Eric Adams that TikTok posed “a security risk to the city’s technical networks,” according to the Mayor's spokesman Jonah Allon in an official statement.

”ensure we are using these platforms in a secure manner.”

A New York City Spokesperson, Forbes

Agencies working for the city will have 30 days to remove the app from all devices supplied to employees and accounts run by the city have already edited their bios with the statement, “This account was operated by NYC until August 2023. It is no longer monitored.”

Federal employees are already banned from downloading or accessing Tiktok on government devices after the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, included stipulations against such activity on government devices.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance has long been suspected of its potential to supply users' personal data to the Chinese government.

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew attends the launch of TikTok Socio-Economic Impact Report 2023, June 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA) TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew attends the launch of TikTok Socio-Economic Impact Report 2023, June 15, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA)

The State of Montana recently announced a blanket ban on the app’s use in the state, something which has already been challenged in court under the First Amendment. TikTok refused to comment on the ban when it was reported by Verge.

ByteDance is suspected of giving user data to Chinese authorities

A New York City Spokesperson explained to Forbes magazine that the intention behind the ban is to ”ensure we are using these platforms in a secure manner.” A 2022 report by Forbes concluded that ByteDance had concrete plans to use data harvesting to monitor users' locations in the US, whilst a separate report uncovered hundreds of Tiktok and its parent company's employees having worked at state-controlled Chinese media outlets.

The CEO of Tiktok, Shou Zi Chew appeared before Congress in March where he faced heavy bi-partisan questioning on the matter and claimed to have seen “no evidence” of any such transfer of user data to Chinese authorities. 

Unusually this comes on the heels of the viral success of the NYC Department of Sanitation’s TikTok account, which featured an amusing mix of heartwarming content featuring the department's employees as well as memes that engaged the citizenry and connected them with their local officials.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by