The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump's bond in Georgia election case: No threats, no jail

The $200,000 bond package to which Trump agreed on Monday includes standard provisions barring him from making direct or indirect threats against witnesses or his 18 co-defendants in the case.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 16:43
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 29, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario)
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 29, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario)

Donald Trump is set to surrender at an Atlanta jail on Thursday, a week after the Republican former US president was indicted in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Here is a look at the conditions of his bail:

NO THREATS

The $200,000 bond package to which Trump agreed on Monday includes standard provisions barring him from making direct or indirect threats against witnesses or his 18 co-defendants in the case, which concerns his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

This applies to posts and reposts on social media, including Trump's own platform Truth Social, which he routinely uses to attack the legitimacy of the four criminal cases against him and the prosecutors who brought them.

Law enforcement officers keep guard as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather at the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, while Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS) Law enforcement officers keep guard as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather at the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, while Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)

Trump is also barred from talking directly or indirectly about the case with co-defendants or potential witnesses unless lawyers are present. 

WHAT IF TRUMP VIOLATES THE AGREEMENT?

Judges in Georgia rarely revoke bail and would be extremely unlikely to do so over social media posts or inflammatory statements on the campaign trail, according to legal experts. Trump is seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 US election.

The optics of jailing Trump as he campaigns to regain the presidency would be viewed by supporters as an affront to his free speech rights under the US Constitution's First Amendment and fuel his narrative that the case is politically motivated, according to these experts.

Judge Scott McAfee does have the power to jail Trump if he crosses the line, and defendants sometimes have their bail revoked for egregious acts of witness tampering.

HAS TRUMP ADHERED TO BAIL TERMS IN OTHER CASES?

Trump has been indicted in three additional cases in Washington, D.C., Florida and New York. He has pleaded not guilty in all of them.

His social media postings have become a point of contention in the Washington case in which he is also charged with election subversion. Prosecutors told a judge that they were concerned Trump might be intimidating witnesses with a post saying: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted a prosecution request for a protective order barring Trump from disclosing sensitive evidence and grand jury information. Such orders are typical in criminal cases. But prosecutors said Trump's posts were a particular cause for concern.

Trump's bond bars him from discussing the facts of the case with potential witnesses without lawyers present. Unlike in Georgia, it does not explicitly restrict his social media posts.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by