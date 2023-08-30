The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Judge to decide on longest sentences yet for ex-Proud Boy leaders in Jan. 6 attack

The attack was meant to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election, which Trump falsely claims was the result of widespread fraud.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 16:05

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2023 16:07
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

A US judge on Wednesday will consider whether to impose the steepest sentence yet on two former leaders of the right-wing Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

Prosecutors are asking US District Judge Timothy Kelly to sentence Enrique Tarrio, the group's former chairman, to 33 years in prison and to sentence his co-defendant Ethan Nordean, another former leader, to 27 years.

Those recommendations exceed the longest sentence handed out so far over the assault by the former president's supporters on the seat of government, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes who was sentenced in May to serve 18 years.

The attack was meant to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election, which Trump falsely claims was the result of widespread fraud. Trump currently holds a wide lead in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to agree to a terrorism enhancement for Tarrio and his co-defendants - a move that has the potential to add roughly 15 years to a prison term.

"These defendants and the men in their command saw themselves as the foot soldiers of the right — they were prepared to use, and they did use, force to stop the 'traitors' from stealing the election,'" federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.

Continued charges against those who carried out January 6th attack

More than 1,000 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault, and of those at least 570 have pleaded guilty and 78 have been convicted at trial. Five people including a police officer died during or shortly after the riot and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was tapped to investigate broader efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has since charged Trump for trying to keep himself in power.

Attorneys for Tarrio and Nordean are asking the judge to reject the terrorism enhancement request.

"While the instant offenses are serious in nature, they are nowhere near and should not be grouped in the same category ... as the heinous acts committed by individuals such as Timothy James McVeigh," Tarrio's attorneys wrote, referring to the man who carried out the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

In May, a jury convicted Tarrio and Nordean along with Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl of seditious conspiracy, a Civil War-era law that makes it a crime to conspire to oppose the government by force, and other felonies.

Biggs and Rehl are due to be sentenced on Thursday. Prosecutors are seeking 33 years for Biggs and 30 years for Rehl.

A fifth defendant - Dominic Pezzola - was acquitted of the seditious conspiracy charge, but convicted alongside the others of other felonies including obstructing an official proceeding. Prosecutors are requesting a 20-year sentence for him.

All of the five defendants except Tarrio entered the Capitol during the attack. Prosecutors said they were among the first to charge past protective barricades.

Tarrio was not in Washington that day after being ordered by a judge to stay out of the city following a Jan. 4 arrest for burning a Black Lives Matter banner at a church. But prosecutors said he helped direct the attack from Baltimore.

Capitol Police described at a hearing on Tuesday the toll the attack took on them.

"I will never forget attempting to aid another officer and being violently dragged down by my riot shield," wrote former Capitol Police Officer Mark Ode, in a letter submitted to the court that a prosecutor read aloud.

Ode, whose riot shield was stolen by Pezzola, said that at one point during the assault he experienced a "vivid vision" of his own funeral as he gasped for air.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

A supermoon hangs in the night sky.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by