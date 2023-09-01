The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Zambia frees five Egyptians arrested on plane with guns and fake gold

Zambia subsequently said laboratory analysis showed the metal bars contained no gold and were mainly copper and zinc.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 15:58
A Zambian court freed five Egyptians and one Zambian on Friday after prosecutors dropped espionage charges against them three weeks after they arrived on a private plane with guns, bullets, cash, and fake gold.

Two of the Egyptians would be rearrested on unspecified lesser charges and freed on bond, Zambia's Drug Enforcement Commission said. Five other Zambian nationals were not freed and will still face trial at the high court on charges of entering a forbidden part of the airport, a magistrate said.

"This is not the time to mention anything. We knew from day one that we were clean"

released Egyptian suspect

The 11 men were charged on Monday by a magistrates court in the capital Lusaka in a case that has captured public attention in both Egypt and Zambia.

Zambia's Drug Enforcement Agency had found about $5.7 million in cash, five pistols, 126 rounds of ammunition, and 602 suspected gold bars weighing around 127 kilograms on a plane during a search on Aug. 13.

Zambia subsequently said laboratory analysis showed the metal bars contained no gold and were mainly copper and zinc, fueling media speculation that some of the suspects might have sought to swindle gold buyers in a fake bullion scam.

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

"The DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) has entered a nolle prosequi with respect to the... individuals," state prosecutor Gracilia Mulenga told the court, referring to a legal term in which a prosecutor declines to pursue charges.

The prosecutor did not provide reasons for dropping the charges.

"This is not the time to mention anything. We knew from day one that we were clean," one of the freed Egyptians told journalists outside the court.

While the initial charge sheet did not mention the aircraft or seized goods, lawyers for the defendants had said earlier that those arrested were on the plane.

The items were smuggled out of Egypt

Two Egyptian security sources had said the plane seized in Zambia had been inspected by authorities before leaving Cairo, but that one of the arrested Egyptians was able to board with bags that were not searched, which is now under investigation.



