Flight from Tel Aviv to London grounded in Serbia after onboard attack

A London-bound flight from Tel Aviv operated by Wizz Air made an emergency landing in Belgrade, Serbia after a passenger caused a scene, attacking crew members and attempting to open the emergency exit door while in flight, JNS reported.

Though the flight left Israel on Monday, passengers spent the night in Serbia while they awaited a new flight to Israel, Israeli media outlet N12 reported Tuesday.

How did Wizz Air respond to the incident?

“The company is dealing with the onward flight of all customers to London. The safety and security of passengers and crew are the company’s top priority. The company regrets the inconvenience caused by this unexpected incident,” Wizz Air said in a statement.

Last week, an Air Seychelles flight with 128 aboard made an unplanned landing in Saudi Arabia, leading them to spend a night in the port city of Jeddah in the Mecca province.

The passengers spent a night at an airport hotel before returning to Israel on a flight the next day.