New album coming from the Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones will be releasing their first studio album of new material in nearly 20 years.

Called Hackney Diamonds, the album’s details will be announced on Wednesday at an event in the Hackney district of East London on Wednesday, where the group’s three longtime members, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood, will be interviewed live by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The launch event will be hosted by and streamed exclusively worldwide via YouTube, according to Variety.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the group said in a statement Monday.

The Beatles (credit: FLICKR)

Former Beatles members to appear on the album

Reports in the months preceding the announcement indicated that late drummer Charlie Watts will be featured on some songs, as well as guest appearances by former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.