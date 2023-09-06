Mexican pilot killed in plane crash during gender reveal party

A pilot was killed Sunday after helping to pull a stunt while flying a plane during a gender reveal party in San Pedro, Mexico, multiple media sources reported.

Video footage of the incident showed the plane airborne releasing pink smoke over the couple, who stood in front of many balloons and a large sign reading "OH BABY."

When the party guests cheered in excitement when the pink smoke fell down - indicating that the couple was expecting a girl. However, what was unexpected at the event was for the plane's left wing to bend upward while airborne, causing the small aircraft to spin out of control.

The video captured the plane's malfunction but quickly panned to the celebrating couple as confetti was shot up above them, all while the plane ultimately crashed out of frame.

The video can be seen below:

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023

The pilot was evacuated to a nearby hospital where he died after paramedics tried to save him, local authorities told CNN.

Attendees of the party can be heard screaming in the video once the plane spirals out of control, but most of them appeared to be unaware of what happened to the small aircraft above them.

The video quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a clip earning more than 15 million views as of Wednesday.