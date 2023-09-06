The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Mexican pilot killed in plane crash during gender reveal party

Video footage of the incident showed the plane airborne releasing pink smoke over the couple, who stood in front of many balloons and a large sign reading "OH BABY." 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 12:57
Gender reveal party (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Gender reveal party (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A pilot was killed Sunday after helping to pull a stunt while flying a plane during a gender reveal party in San Pedro, Mexico, multiple media sources reported.

Video footage of the incident showed the plane airborne releasing pink smoke over the couple, who stood in front of many balloons and a large sign reading "OH BABY."

When the party guests cheered in excitement when the pink smoke fell down - indicating that the couple was expecting a girl. However, what was unexpected at the event was for the plane's left wing to bend upward while airborne, causing the small aircraft to spin out of control.

The video captured the plane's malfunction but quickly panned to the celebrating couple as confetti was shot up above them, all while the plane ultimately crashed out of frame.

The video can be seen below:

The pilot was evacuated to a nearby hospital where he died after paramedics tried to save him, local authorities told CNN. 

Attendees of the party can be heard screaming in the video once the plane spirals out of control, but most of them appeared to be unaware of what happened to the small aircraft above them.

The video quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a clip earning more than 15 million views as of Wednesday.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by