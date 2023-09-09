The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
'Sounds of running, crying:' Israelis in Morocco share their stories

Some Israelis in the disaster area spoke with the Jerusalem Post's sister paper, Maariv, and described the disaster and the efforts by local authorities to deal with it.  

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 12:49

Updated: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 13:03
A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki)
A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki)

The severe earthquake that struck Friday night in the Atlas Mountains region of Morocco has led to hundreds of casualties and many collapsed buildings.

Some Israelis in the disaster area spoke with the Jerusalem Post's sister paper, Maariv, and described the disaster and the efforts by local authorities to deal with it.  

Yosef, an Israeli living in the country, recounted: "We didn't sleep last night; there was an earthquake. At first, we didn't understand what was happening. Then suddenly, we heard sounds of running and crying, and we realized that people were fleeing. That's when we understood that it was getting worse."

"The houses shook, and there was a sensation of instability, like a drunken person swaying. The lights went out, buildings collapsed, and people died. It's a major disaster. The shock is great; my children are scared, especially my youngest daughter in kindergarten."

He elaborated on the harrowing experience: "Many people are afraid, and there is a sense of uncertainty. This is truly a sign from heaven for us. It's frightening; people are connecting it to tradition and culture."

A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki)

Assistance for earthquake victims

Nechama Guinness, the CEO of the Eilim student organization, described the dramatic moments: "Towards the end of the Friday night meal, like everyone else, we experienced the earthquake that hit with its full force. We were located inside the synagogue in the old part of the city, in an inner courtyard, so we had no physical injuries. However, there was a powerful sense of panic, especially among the neighbors around here, a very strong feeling of alarm."

She also spoke about their on-site assistance: "We worked to help infants, children, and mothers; everyone moved to the open area in the city center. We were there for several good hours, and by the morning, we arrived at a hotel that opened its doors, allowing dozens of tourists to rest with mattresses and blankets and have breakfast."

"If there's something truly moving and exceptional, it's the warm reception of the Moroccan people here. We are in contact with the Foreign Ministry, and of course, we will be happy to assist in any way with reconstruction and rehabilitation. We are accustomed to being on the front lines," she added.



