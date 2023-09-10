Iranian embassy in Paris targeted in arson attempt - report

Iran’s embassy in Paris was allegedly targeted in an arson attempt on Saturday evening, according to media reports.

Videos of fire damage outside the embassy's back gate have circulated online.

The consular section of the Iranian embassy in Paris has been set on fire, Iranian media report.It comes a week before the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, which led to weeks of nationwide protests in Iran. pic.twitter.com/M5BHE7xg9J — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 9, 2023

Iran’s Mehr News Agency wrote that an investigation into the fire was launched and later accused the French authorities of failing to meet their obligation, under the Vienna Convention, to protect the diplomatic sites of the Islamic republic.

Who attacked the embassy?

While it is unconfirmed who carried out the attack, a number of social media users have connected the timing of the attack to the upcoming anniversary of the murder of Mahsa Amini.

Amini’s murder by Iranian police caused a number of protests to break out across Iran. Over 1500 protesters were killed.