The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Iranian embassy in Paris targeted in arson attempt - report

Videos of fire damage outside the embassy have circulated online.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 00:16
Plaque at Iranian Embassy in Paris (photo credit: Krokodyl/Wikimedia Commons)
Plaque at Iranian Embassy in Paris
(photo credit: Krokodyl/Wikimedia Commons)

Iran’s embassy in Paris was allegedly targeted in an arson attempt on Saturday evening, according to media reports.

Videos of fire damage outside the embassy’s back gate have circulated online. Further

Iran’s Mehr News Agency wrote that an investigation into the fire was launched and later accused the French authorities of failing to meet their obligation, under the Vienna Convention, to protect the diplomatic sites of the Islamic republic.  

Who attacked the embassy?

While it is unconfirmed who carried out the attack, a number of social media users have connected the timing of the attack to the upcoming anniversary of the murder of Mahsa Amini.

Amini’s murder by Iranian police caused a number of protests to break out across Iran. Over 1500 protesters were killed. 

People demonstrate in solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran near the Iranian embassy in Paris, France, January 6, 2018. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)People demonstrate in solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran near the Iranian embassy in Paris, France, January 6, 2018. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by