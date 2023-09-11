British Foreign Minister James Cleverly condemned Iranian-backed terror against Israel and pledged his support for a two-state resolution to the Palestinian conflict as he opened a three-day visit to Jerusalem and Ramallah.

“The UK and Israel work closely together to keep our people safe,” Cleverly said at the start of his trip.

“I’ll be using my first visit… as Foreign Secretary to renew our close security partnership, in the face of unacceptable threats from the Iranian regime,” he stated.

Cleverly's visit to Israel

While in Jerusalem on Monday he visited Yad Vashem - the World Holocaust Remembrance Center and met with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as well as with Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife Lucy and two daughters Maya, 20, and Rina, 16, were killed this year in a Palestinian terror attack. Dee, who is a British-Israeli citizen, serves as a Foreign Ministry special envoy for social initiatives. THE DEE family poses for a photo, in 2021. (credit: TALIA KIRSHNER)

On Tuesday Cleverly is expected to address the World Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya. He is also expected to meet with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in Ramallah and to visit the Jalazone Refugee Camp near that city.

In speaking of his support for two-states, Cleverly said, that it was “the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region. I’ll be making clear that all parties must take steps advance this cause.

Cleverly arrived in Israel ahead of a critical showdown between the government and the Supreme Court over Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan. Netanyahu has argued that the plan would strengthen Israeli democracy while its opponents have warned that it would transform the country into a dictatorship.

Some 41 British Jewish rabbis and leaders from the center to left of the political and religious map wrote a letter to Cleverly in advance of his visit. They urged him to take a stand against the judicial reform plan by stressing the important role democracy plays in the British-Israeli relationship.

“We appeal to our not to that this trip as as business as usual. We ask that you make it clear on your visit that Britain’s relationship with Israel is contingent on both countries’ adherence to democratic norms and also make it known that British Jews will not stand by as Israel’s future is imperiled,” the British Jewish leaders and rabbis wrote.