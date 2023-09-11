Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday revealed pictures of an Iranian terror base at an airport at Kilat Jabar in southern Lebanon, only 20 kilometers from the border with Israel.

Gallant said that one can see Iran’s flag flying on the aircraft’s runways which the ayatollahs’ regime is using to plot against Israel.

The defense minister said, “put differently, the land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, the target is Israel.”

He said that Israel must “remain aware and at ready, with our eyes set on the binoculars and our fingers on the trigger.”

Gallant added that Iran remains the greatest threat to Israel, though sometimes it uses Hezbollah and other proxies to fight its wars against the Jewish state. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressing the the World Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya on September 11, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

If Hezbollah “goes toward a conflict with us, they will pay a high price.”

“We will not allow Iran to turn Syria into a Hezbollah 2.0” with powerful rockets, he said.

Judicial reform must be done through consensus

Next, Gallant said that any major change in the judiciary must be done only through a consensus of compromise.

He said that any attempt to continue a judicial overhaul without a compromise would endanger state security and the stability of its security forces.