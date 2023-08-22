The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How is Iran influencing Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank? - analysis

The attempt by Iran to increase attacks, weapons smuggling and incidents in the West Bank is an emerging threat for Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 08:24

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2023 08:25
Israeli security forces seen at the entrance to the West Bank city of Hebron, after the deadly shooting attack on Route 60, August 21, 2023 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Israeli security forces seen at the entrance to the West Bank city of Hebron, after the deadly shooting attack on Route 60, August 21, 2023
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Shooting attacks in the West Bank increasingly have Iran’s influence and Iran’s hand behind them.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant acknowledged this emerging threat yesterday when he said that “it is important to understand the significant change that is taking place on the ground - it is related to Iranian funding, and to the proliferation of weapons under the Iranian directive. Iran seeks every means to harm the citizens of Israel.” 

"Iran seeks every means to harm the citizens of Israel"

 Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Iran has backed Palestinian terror groups, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for many years. However, the attempt by Iran to increase attacks, weapons smuggling and incidents in the West Bank is an emerging threat and it is one that has fueled an uptick in violence over the last year.

A flood of weapons into the West Bank

In July, Hamas boasted about possessing new explosive devices, similar to the EFPs used by Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon and Iraq. Iranian media has often heralded these developments, asserting that Iran is increasing its threats to Israel on multiple fronts and in multiple arenas.  

In addition, the rise in attacks in places like Jenin, and the recent attack near Hebron, is fueled by a flood of weapons into the West Bank. Since last November we have documented this flood of weapons through social media accounts and other media that showcase the kinds of rifles and firearms used by Palestinian perpetrators. Last year when we began documenting this at the ‘Post’ we illustrated how many of the M-4 and M-16 style rifles had recent accessories, such as additions to their rails including sights and other grips that represent recent acquisitions, suggesting rat lines and smuggling that are supplying the terror groups. In addition there have been numerous interdictions of weapons smuggling and hundreds of weapons found, some of which are recently made pistols and firearms.  

MEMBERS OF the Balata Brigade and the Lion’s Den display their weapons in Askar refugee camp in the West Bank. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) MEMBERS OF the Balata Brigade and the Lion’s Den display their weapons in Askar refugee camp in the West Bank. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Iranian pro-regime media linked to the IRGC, such as Fars News and Tasnim News have often boasted of the Iranian hand behind these attacks. For instance, after the Hebron attack, Iran’s Fars News noted that Israel has blamed Iran for the wave of attacks. “The Palestinian resistance forces targeted several Zionist settlements in Hebron in the south of occupied Palestine in an operation earlier this afternoon. Following this operation, one Zionist was killed and five others were injured,” the report at Fars noted.  

IRGC Quds Force focused on fueling West Bank attacks

The IRGC high command has also boasted of its role in fueling attacks in the West Bank.

The IRGC Quds Force head recently pointed to increased attacks on Israel. He didn’t say whether these were carried out by Iran’s proxy, Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the reports, but he did openly discuss the attacks. “Recently, 15 to 30 attacks are carried out daily in the West Bank by the resistance forces against the Zionist regime,” Ismail Qaani said, according to Tasnim news. This matters because Iran is closely watching recent developments in the West Bank, including the attack in Hawara on Saturday and the attack near Hebron on Monday in which three people were murdered.  

In other incidents, pro-Iran media have boasted about increased rocket threats to Israel in the West Bank. In July the pro-Iran website Al-Mayadeen celebrated the alleged rocket threat that is emerging in the northern West Bank against Israel. According to their report the Al-Ayyash terrorist group, which it says is part of Hamas’s Al-Qassam brigades, had threatened Israel with a “Qassam 1 rocket.”

Images and videos were posted online by Hamas-linked media. The report claimed that the rocket was used on Tisha Be’Av due to Israelis ascending the Temple Mount.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by