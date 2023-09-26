Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will fly to Germany Wednesday to participate in the signing for the sale of the Arrow 3 long-range anti-ballistic missile system, the Defense Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

The signing for the Israel Aerospace Industries system will signal strengthening security ties between the states, said the minister's office. In Berlin, Gallant and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will discuss security threats and regional challenges for Europe and the Middle East.

The Arrow 3 system

The Arrow 3 system will cost around $4 billion dollars, with Initial delivery of the system expected by 2025, with full operation by 2030. The Arrow 3 serves as part of Israel’s multi-layered defense system, complimented by Iron Dome and David’s Sling, intercepting non-conventional threats outside the earth’s atmosphere.