Defense Minister Gallant to fly to Germany Wednesday for Arrow deal signing

In Berlin, Gallant and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will discuss security threats and regional challenges for Europe and the Middle East.

By MICHAEL STARR
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressing the the World Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya on September 11, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will fly to Germany Wednesday to participate in the signing for the sale of the Arrow 3 long-range anti-ballistic missile system, the Defense Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

The signing for the Israel Aerospace Industries system will signal strengthening security ties between the states, said the minister's office. In Berlin, Gallant and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will discuss security threats and regional challenges for Europe and the Middle East.

The Arrow 3 system

The Arrow 3 system will cost around $4 billion dollars, with Initial delivery of the system expected by 2025, with full operation by 2030. The Arrow 3 serves as part of Israel’s multi-layered defense system, complimented by Iron Dome and David’s Sling, intercepting non-conventional threats outside the earth’s atmosphere.

Gallant will also visit the Platform 17 memorial at the Berlin-Grunewald rail station, where Jews where deported to concentration and death camps during the Holocaust.

Israel, US carry out successful test of Arrow-3 missile over Alaska (credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)
