UK immigration minister Robert Jenrick declined a meeting with the national chief inspector of borders following concerns about a drafted report that made claims of Israel "ethnically cleansing" their Palestinian population, according to reports by UK media sources.

An academic paper written by David Neal, the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, was flagged due to a reference that the UK Home Office officials flagged for fears of antisemitism.

UK media reported that Neal claimed he was not an author of that specific section and had agreed to remove it following a meeting with government officials last month.

Neal, who is a former military police officer who received his appointment in March 2021 is responsible for monitoring the UK’s immigration, asylum, nationality, and customs needs and actions. Not only has he continually clashed with the Home Office since his appointment, but he has reportedly not met with Jenrick since his initial appointment two years ago.

Immigration minister Jenrick has allegedly refused to meet with him due to disputes over Israel-related language in an official draft submitted by Neal, UK media reported. The report remains unpublished and covers the topic of stateless people, including parts of an article on displaced Palestinians.

In addition to Palestinians, displaced people from Kuwait, Syria, and Myanmar were part of the selected text.

Neal claimed that the paper had already been accepted by the Home Office before the backlash started. He told UK media that he has not broken rules as a public appointee and has taken feedback from the Home Office "with care, diligence, and expedition." However, Jenrick reportedly will not meet with Neal until he has confirmation that the extract has indeed been removed.

What was the concerning text?

The extract regarding Palestinian refugees included claims from the 1970s that Israeli authorities used "administrative 'ethnic cleansing'" to strip Arabs in Jerusalem of both identification and residency rights.

The references were noticed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s private office, who immediately flagged the report for inappropriate content and as antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), based in the United States, has repeatedly referred to the continued claims of Israel ethnically cleansing the area as a "fundamentally inaccurate accusation" with intentions to demonize the nation.