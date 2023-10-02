Hunting dog pulled over for speeding in Slovakia

A 31-year-old man from Senice, Slovakia ended up in the doghouse after he was spotted by police letting his brown hunting dog take the wheel while he sped down the road, the Slovak Police Force said Friday.

A police speed camera snapped a photo of the dog "smiling beautifully into the camera" and "obediently sitting behind the wheel of a Škoda and peering through the windshield at promising young deer," said police in a Facebook post.

Police joked that they had "thwarted" the dog's hunting plans.

The owner of the dog insisted that his dog had suddenly jumped into his lap before the picture was taken, but police said the film showed there was no sudden movement in the car. The man was fined on the spot for violating traffic regulations. A dog sitting behind the wheel of a car. (Illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Police urge drivers to keep both their furry friends and themselves safe while driving

The Slovak Police Force advised drivers traveling with their pups to ensure that both the dogs and the passengers are safe. "Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving," warned police.

The police added that there are a number of protective systems pet owners can use to keep everyone in the car safe.

Last year, a man was arrested near Jerusalem after video was published on social media showing him letting his dog drive his car.