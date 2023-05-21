The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Colorado man puts dog in driver's seat, blames dog for speeding - report

The dog is currently being taken care of by an acquaintance of its owner, the driver.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 21, 2023 01:03
Israel Police. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Israel Police.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

A Colorado man was pulled over for speeding by local authorities over the weekend, but was arrested after officers saw the driver tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest.

According to police, the driver tried to switch places with his dog who was sitting in the passenger seat. An officer said that he had seen the man switch places with his four-legged passenger, insisting that the dog was behind the wheel instead of him.

The driver allegedly had shown visible signs of intoxication. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, he ran away from police. He was caught just 60 feet away from his car.

Springfield, Colorado, the small town where the driver was arrested, is home to a population of 1,300 people. 

The driver was checked in a hospital for intoxication before being held on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances. He also had previous warrants for his arrest issued by local authorities.

The driver's furry friend is being taken care of by an acquaintance of the driver. The dog has evaded charges. “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning,” Springfield Police wrote in the Facebook post.

Jerusalem drive detained for giving dog control of steering wheel

Police officers of the Central Traffic Unit in Jerusalem detained a car driver after they found a video on social media of him letting his dog drive his car in September 2022. The video showed the dog sitting on the man's lap, holding the steering wheel for a couple of minutes.

The suspect was located and transferred to the Jerusalem District traffic unit for reckless driving. While investigating the particulars of the case, it was found that the suspect, 35, a resident of Ein Nakuba, not only endangered road users with his illegal actions but also drove a vehicle without a valid road test.

At the end of his investigation, a traffic indictment will be filed against him and he will be prosecuted in court.

The police point out that the suspect behaved in a dangerous and improper manner when he let his dog get hold of the vehicle, thereby endangering road users.

Later, he even distributed videos of the dangerous act which later came to the attention of the police.



Tags United States dogs Colorado arrest traffic drivers
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by