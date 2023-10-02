Sycamore Gap: Two arrested for chopping down historic British tree

Britain's iconic Sycamore Gap tree, which stood for more than 200 years, was “deliberately felled” in what authorities have called an “act of vandalism.”

The tree was located in a gap on the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of Hadrian’s Wall, which was constructed around 1,900 years ago to guard the furthest northwestern frontier of the Roman Empire.

The famous tree was already a beloved local landmark when it featured in the 1991 movie "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” Sycamore Gap was one of the most photographed trees in England and was voted as English Tree of the Year in 2016.

The National Trust heritage charity, which co-manages the site, said it was “shocked and saddened” by the tree’s felling.

"The tree has been an important and iconic feature in the landscape for nearly 200 years and means a lot to the local community and to anyone who has visited the site," said Andrew Poad, north east general manager at the National Trust.

Northumberland National Park Authority urged visitors to stay away while the site was being made safe and said it was now “working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark.”

Perpetrators arrested

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and a man in his sixties in connection with the incident.

The teenager remains in police custody at this time and is assisting officers with their enquiries, Northumbria Police posted on X. They added that the “investigation is still at very early stage.”

A man in his sixties was arrested shortly after the teenager. “We hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” the police stated on X.

The police force described the tree as a “world-renowned landmark” prior to making the arrests.

“The vandalism has caused understandable shock and anger throughout the local community and beyond,” a statement from Northumbria Police said.

Police Superintendent Kevin Waring added: “This is an incredibly sad day. The tree was iconic to the North East and enjoyed by so many who live in or who have visited this region.”