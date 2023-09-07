The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Israeli teen finds 1,700-year-old bronze ring in ruins of Greek city

An Israeli teenager found an ancient Hellenistic ring while visiting a national park in the Golan Heights.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 13:15

Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 13:16
View of the Hippos archaeological site at Sussita National Park in the Golan Heights, overlooking the Sea of Galilee, August 1, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
View of the Hippos archaeological site at Sussita National Park in the Golan Heights, overlooking the Sea of Galilee, August 1, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

A teenager made an incredible discovery when he found a 1,700-year-old artifact at a park on the border Israel and Syria. 

Itamar Grossman, 13, was visiting the Sussita National Park, on the ruins of the ancient Hellenistic city of Hippos, when something on the ground caught his attention after he went to a vantage point with a cousin to take photos, according to a press release from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

That something turned out to be an ancient bronze ring

“It was a strange and ancient-looking ring,” Itamar said, according to All Israel News. “My brothers and cousins who were with me didn’t think it was anything old, just a ring someone had dropped.”

Although his siblings and cousins didn’t think the ring was anything special, Itamar insisted on bringing it to his parents and park officials. 

“When Itamar and his mother, Liat, approached us and showed us the ring they found, we immediately realized it was something significant,” said Sarit Pilachi Miara, an Israel Nature and Parks Authority official.

View of the Hippos archaeological site at Sussita National Park in the Golan Heights, overlooking the Sea of Galilee, August 1, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) View of the Hippos archaeological site at Sussita National Park in the Golan Heights, overlooking the Sea of Galilee, August 1, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

According to the press release, archaeologists identified the bronze ring as an ancient Roman artifact. It was determined that the ring was at least 1,700 years old but that it could in fact be much older and perhaps even date back as far as 100 BCE to 300 BCE. 

The ring still showed visible decorative engravings, which archaeologists said would have been made when the ring was first cast. 

Ancient ruins of Hippos

Sussita National Park, located near the near of the Galilee in the Golan Heights, is an archeological site preserving the ruins of the ancient city of Hippos. It has been the site of many archaeological excavations and discoveries over the past 30 years, although it was only opened to the public as a national park earlier in 2023. 

The city of Hippos was founded in the Hellenistic period around 250 BCE and thrived throughout the Roman and Byzantine periods. It continued to exist after the Muslim conquest in 641 CE until it was destroyed by a massive earthquake in 749 BCE and abandoned. 

The city contains many ruins from the Roman and Byzantine periods, such as the central city square, the forum and the water reservoir in the center of the forum, a basilica and an odeon, and eight churches.

In 2015 another bronze artifact was discovered at the site when archaeologists unearthed a huge bronze mask, dated between the 1st century BCE and the 2nd century CE, which depicted the Greek god Pan.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by