Austria's plans for an evacuation of its citizens from Israel by military aircraft on Wednesday were thwarted when its only available C-130 Hercules had a technical failure, forcing the country to book seats on a commercial flight instead.

Austria said on Tuesday it would begin evacuations to Cyprus on Wednesday with one of its ageing C-130 aircraft. These are the biggest in its fleet but also among the oldest, in service since the 1960s. The government is in the process of replacing them ahead of their retirement.

As the aircraft was preparing to set off for Israel from Austria on Wednesday morning, smoke in the cockpit made taking off impossible and it was taken for repairs.

In the evening as it became clear it would not leave that day, the Foreign Ministry said it had booked 100 seats on an Israir Airlines flight to the Cypriot airport of Larnaca that was due to land at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT). An Iranian military plane sits on the tarmac in Turkey next to an Israeli aid plane. (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

"A black day for the armed forces: We could not help our compatriots," Defence Ministry spokesman Michael Bauer said on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

The incident raised questions as to why a military evacuation was necessary when commercial flights were available, and illustrated the decrepit state of Austria's armed forces.

Neglecting military funding

The neutral country has long neglected investing in military equipment and its officers say the armed forces are not equipped to defend the country in case of attack. The conservative-led government says it is beginning to address the issue.

Asked why neither of Austria's other C-130 Hercules aircraft had been used instead of the one that had broken down, Bauer told Puls 24 TV: "Both Hercules aircraft are being serviced - the first until March, the other until December."