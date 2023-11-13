Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who faced criticism last month for sharing a pro-Gaza message on her social media platform, encountered a momentary interruption on Sunday as she passionately voiced support for the Palestinian cause during a climate protest in Amsterdam, according to international media reports.

An unidentified man made his way onto the stage. He approached Thunberg, who was addressing around 70,000 people at a climate protest—reportedly the biggest ever in the Netherlands—stating, "I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view."

The man was swiftly escorted away.

Before this incident, Thunberg had yielded some of her speaking time to Palestinian and Afghan women, both sharing their experiences, the reports said.

Fighting for freedom and justice

Following their speeches, Thunberg reclaimed the microphone, expressing, "As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity." Greta Thunberg posts pro-Hamas message on X (credit: screenshot)

It was at this point that the man approached. Advertisement

As he was escorted off the stage, he faced a chorus of boos. Thunberg, urging him to "calm down," led a chant declaring, "no climate justice on occupied land."

The Associated Press identified the Afghan woman as Sahar Shirzad and the Palestinian woman as Sara Rachdan.

Israel and Greta Thunberg

Israel's Education Ministry said last month it would remove any reference to Thunberg after she published a post on X (formerly Twitter) holding an anti-Israel sign reading "Stand with Gaza."

On October 20, less than two weeks after Hamas infiltrated Israel and massacred at least 1,200 people and took more than 240 others hostage, Thunberg posted a photo of herself and three friends holding pro-Palestinian signs.

"Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza," Thunberg wrote. "The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected."

A group of more than 100 leading Israeli environmental activists signed an open letter in response, saying that these and related posts are "appallingly one-sided, ill-informed, superficial and are in complete contrast to your ability to deep dive into details and get to the bottom of complex issues."

They accused Thunberg of "[taking] sides with terrorists, with the worst and darkest representatives of humans, and plainly—with the wrong side of history.

"Do you think Hamas represents human rights and freedom? Think again!" the letter read.

The environmental group Adam Teva V'Din said, "When Greta addresses a different topic superficially and dismissively, it inevitably weakens the validity of her climate-related positions."