More than 31,000 Israelis have received gun licenses since October out of 236,000 applicants, according to data from the Ministry of National Security. In the past month alone, 18,000 guns have been purchased.

The surge in demand for weapons follows the recent Gaza attacks, and the ease of obtaining licenses led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Approximately 1,700 Israelis now receive firearms licenses each day.

However, experts warn that the increased availability of firearms for self-defense may contribute to a rise in non-terror-related homicides. There are concerns that arguments and disputes between citizens may escalate into shootings.

Recent road rage incident

One recent incident in Indiana highlights the dangers of such situations. During a road rage incident, two drivers confronted another driver who had made a dangerous maneuver. Shots were fired, resulting in injuries to two individuals, including a bystander.

The incident was captured on a dashcam video from a driver following the altercation.

The details:

A commercial Nissan NV200 aggressively cut off a Ford Fusion. In response, the Ford driver accelerated and overtook the Nissan, leading to a confrontation at a red light. The Ford driver and a passenger approached the Nissan, and an attack on the van driver through the window was met with gunfire.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, and the police arrested the shooter on charges of reckless use of a deadly weapon. The shooter claimed self-defense, stating that he felt threatened by the attackers and sought to protect himself and his wife, who was traveling with him.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with the increase in gun ownership and the need for responsible gun use and stricter regulation.

Authorities must carefully consider the implications of loosening gun licensing policies to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.