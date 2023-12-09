Sinwar 'denying reality', fled north Gaza in humanitarian convoy

The head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, fled Gaza City in northern Gaza to Khan Yunis in southern Gaza in a humanitarian convoy soon after the war began, an Israeli source told KAN news on Saturday.

Additionally on Saturday night, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that terrorists who surrendered in Shejaia and Jabalya had told Israeli security forces that Hamas leaders, including Sinwar, were "denying reality" despite being updated on the situation on the ground.

"The terrorists complain that the leadership of Hamas is disconnected from the serious situation they're in on the ground. There is also a widespread feeling that the underground Hamas leadership does not care about the Gazan public above ground. This also greatly worries the military operatives of Hamas," added Hagari.

Sinwar, Deif hiding in southern Gaza

A few weeks ago, KAN reported that Sinwar and the commander of Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, were believed to be hiding in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. The 98th Division, the IDF's Special Forces Division, launched an attack and is fighting for the first time in the heart of Khan Yunis (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The statement and report came as the IDF continued its operations throughout the Gaza Strip, intensifying strikes in Khan Yunis and other areas of southern Gaza.