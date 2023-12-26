Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes: 'Occult element' among Jews must be executed

The white supremacist figure Nick Fuentes said earlier this month that “there is an occult element at the high levels of society, and specifically among the Jews,” and that “when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty.”

Fuentes, 25, who denies the Holocaust, came to prominence with an online far-right broadcast called “America First,” drawing its name from the 2016 campaign slogan of former president Donald Trump. It was on this show, banned from most major platforms, that Fuentes made these most recent statements on December 8.

“I’m far more concerned,” Fuentes said, about “these people that are communing with demons and engaging in this sort of witchcraft and stuff” than “I am [concerned about] even non-white people or mass migration.”

Still frame of Nick Fuentes, from a virtual debate in July 2022. (credit: Modern-Day Debate / CC 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en)

Fuentes has links to GOP elected officials

Fuentes became more influential in mainstream media as a key figure in Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a report in the Texas Tribune. On January 4, 2021– two days before the infamous Capitol riot for which the former President, along with hundreds of others, is now facing criminal charges, Fuentes told his audience they “must be prepared” to “take this country back by force.”

The most recent statements drew attention from Rolling Stone, the Daily Beast, and the Arizona Republic, a local news outlet for the state that pointed out Fuentes’ links to two Arizona politicians, US Rep. Paul Gosar, who once defended Fuentes on social media, and Sen. Wendy Rogers, who spoke at Fuentes’s America First Political Action Conference, and posted online “Thank you, Nick Fuentes. We love you.”