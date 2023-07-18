Antisemite Nick Fuentes: 'We will make them die in the holy war'

Speaking at a rally for America First, founder and white supremacist Nick Fuentes called for a holy war against Jews on Sunday evening as well as going on an antisemitic rant, followed by influencer Sneako appearing on stage and calling him the future President of the United States.

"If a Gentile hits a Jew, he must be killed," Fuentes said as he began his antisemitic rant. "But, when a Jew murders a Gentile, there will be no death penalty."

Fuentes founded America First, a far-right organization that has questioned the number of Jews who were killed in the Holocaust and believes that Israel has a malicious influence on US policy.

At last night's America First rally, founder Nick Fuentes called for a holy war against the Jews, promising that he and his followers would "make them die."Popular influencer @SNEAKO appeared on stage to support the movement, saying Fuentes will be future President of the USA. pic.twitter.com/SF8fganjTs — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoComedy) July 17, 2023

"Do you think it might be a problem that the people that are running your banks, that are making the movies your children watch...," Fuentes added. "Do you think it's a problem that they believe that all Christians must die? It's a big problem. It's a huge problem."

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the ''Stop the Steal'' and ''Million MAGA March'' protests after the 2020 U.S. presid (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Fuentes is a known Holocaust denier who first gained prominence after participating in the white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and was banned on Twitter in July 2021, amid the platform's crackdown on far-right extremists, particularly in the wake of the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Holy war with Jews?

Fuentes went on in his speech to call for a holy war on Jews, saying, "We're in a holy war and I will tell you this. Because we're willing to die in the holy war, we will make them die in the holy war. And they will go down."

"We have God on our side," he continued. "They will go down with their Satanic master. They have no future in America. The enemies of Christ have no future in this world."