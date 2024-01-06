To mark the 100th day since the October 7 attacks and the kidnapping of hundreds of people to Gaza, The Israeli professional cycling team Israel - Premier Tech, The Hostage and Missing Families Forum, and the Israeli Cycling Federation are hosting a mass solidarity ride around the world.

Cycling events are planned for Barcelona, Paris, London, Melbourne, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. Cyclists around the world are encouraged to go for a ride on January 14 with a yellow ribbon tied to their bikes to show solidarity, and to upload a video to social media with the hashtag #RideToBringThemHomeNow.

Chris Froome, Israel Premier tech cycling team member (credit: Israel Premier Tech)

Four time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome is joining the campaign, calling on his millions of fans and the entire global cycling community to tie a yellow ribbon to their bikes, and to dedicate their ride on January 14 to calling for the release of the hostages remaining in Gaza.

"As a human being, as a father myself – I cannot stand idly by," said Froome, who competes for Israel - Premier Tech. Frrome explained that he was moved to action by the story of the Kalderon family, whose father Ofer and 12-year-old son Erez, both cyclists, were abducted on October 7. The son, Erez, was released after 51 days in captivity, but his father is still being held by Hamas. He hopes that “this show of support will bring them closer to returning home.”

Families of hostages will attend main event in Israel

The main riding event will take place at the Velodrome in Israel where 133 family members of hostages and cyclists from the Israeli cycling community, representing each of the hostages, will encircle the stadium. Sylvan Adams (credit: Israel Premier Tech)

“Our freedom ride showcases our values of sportsmanship and fairness in contrast to the brutality of Hamas," said Sylvan Adams, owner of the Israel - Premier Tech team. "I hope that a massive number of people join us internationally in this ride from freedom. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Mother of former hostage Erez Kalderon thanked Froome and the Israel - Premier Tech team for their support. Her husband is still being held hostage in Gaza.

“This is an incredibly important show of support. Erez deserves to be reunited with his father, to have the opportunity to ride with him like any father and son," she said. "He is so waiting for him. And we have no time to lose. Every moment that passes for him and the other hostages in Hamas captivity is critical.”

The daughter of 57-year-old cyclist Ran Benjamin will be at the event. Benjamin was taken hostage while out on a bike ride on October 7. His daughter Shai expressed, “Since October 7, I have not had a day or night, just a continuous nightmare.

Everything haunts me. Thoughts of what they are doing to them there. How he manages to survive. How can I sleep when I have no idea if my father can sleep at all? When I want to eat, I am tormented by the question of whether he is starving there. And why do I deserve to cover myself with a blanket when he might be cold?”

Shai expressed hope that the international cycling event would garner support among a public that could easily identify with her father's fate and story.